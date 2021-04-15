‘WEALTH OF WELLNESS’ PACKAGE DEBUTS AT PUEBLO BONITO RESORTS

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pueblo Bonito Resorts—located only 10 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas —are offering a new ‘Wealth of Wellness’ package that takes guests on a journey to holistic wellness and showcases the properties’ commitment to providing a healthy getaway by combining exciting outdoor activities, rejuvenating spa treatments, and a wide array of dining options.

Available at any of the Pueblo Bonito Resorts in the Los Cabos area—Sunset Beach, Pacifica, Rose, Los Cabos, and Montecristo Estates—the Wealth of Wellness package offers a four-night, five-day immersion into the open-air, holistic lifestyle of Los Cabos.

For starters, of course, there is access to any of the four Armonia Spas, with two treatments per guest per package. Offering a serene respite from the stresses of daily life, with a wide menu of services designed to achieve harmony among body, spirit, and mind, select Armonia Spa treatments include soothing massages, smoothing body scrubs, detoxifying body wraps, and pampering facials.

Connecting with nature gives peace of mind, physical well-being, and pure enjoyment. From the spa to the great outdoors, Quivira’s extensive network of nature trails enables guests of all physical abilities to walk, jog or mountain bike in tune with the Baja’s natural sounds and scents and enjoy the unique mountain-desert-ocean environment. Guests can also hike or bike to the old lighthouse, a.k.a. Faro Viejo, which clings to a cliff high above the sea and dates to 1905, making it the oldest standing structure in Cabo San Lucas. Off property, a visit to the Cabo Real Ecological Reserve along the Sierra de la Laguna mountain range is a one-of-a-kind guided adventure capped by a refreshing dip in the waterfall and natural pool at the end of Fox Canyon. All activities are arranged by Pueblo Bonito Resort’s on-site concierge or in advance of arrival.

What you put into your body is as important as pampering and exercise. For starters, there’s Perfect Balance at The Market at Quivira, a wellness bar within the gastronomic food hall at Sunset Beach. Guests can choose from nutritious (and delicious) cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, smoothies, healthy snacks, fresh salads, vegan dishes, fish, and meat dishes, and more. By harvesting many of the ingredients for the menu items from Pueblo Bonito’s own gardens, Perfect Balance also supports and promotes sustainable farming practices. Additionally, more than 20 restaurants among the resorts offer daily fresh options, vegetarian alternatives, or cater to special dietary needs.

For guests at the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, the Wealth of Wellness package includes reserved use of the shaded beach beds along 2.5 miles of pristine ocean beach. Rest and relaxation also are important components of overall wellness and it is believed that negative ions released by the pounding surf can help increase the brain’s levels of serotonin, the mood chemical that helps relieve stress, boost daytime energy, and alleviate depression. Personalized butler service, with a full complement of food and beverage options, guarantees that guests can truly, and luxuriously, relax.

Pricing for the Wealth of Wellness package starts at $1,195 US per person, double occupancy, and includes accommodations and all-inclusive food and beverage for four nights/five days, as well as two select spa treatments per person. Package pricing varies by dates, resort, and type of accommodations.

For additional information or to make reservations, please call 1-800-990-8250.

