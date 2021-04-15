Reminder: Ongoing bridge work requires closing I-75 this weekend in Oakland County

Contact:

Fast facts: - Both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-696 and M-102 (8 Mile Road) starting at 11 p.m. Friday and ending by 5 a.m. Monday. - During the closure, all traffic will be detoured to M-1 (Woodward Avenue). - 14 Mile Road closes under I-75 Friday morning for ongoing interchange work.

April 14, 2021 -- Weather permitting, overpass replacement will require both directions of I-75 to be closed between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696. The weekend closure is needed to allow crews to safely set bridge beams on the Highland Avenue pedestrian bridge in the city of Hazel Park.

The weekend closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, April 16, and ends by 5 a.m. Monday, April 19. In addition, both directions of I-75 will be down to one lane between I-696 and 14 Mile Road.

Prior to both freeway closures, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to 9 Mile roads.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

Further north, both directions of 14 Mile Road under I-75, and all interchange ramps, will close for work on the diverging diamond interchange. The closure begins at 7 a.m. Friday, April 16, and ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 19. Upon opening 14 Mile Road and all ramps, the left lane on both eastbound and westbound 14 Mile Road will remain closed through mid-summer as crews await equipment arrival needed to complete the required signal installation.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.