M-48 resurfacing project starts April 26
COUNTY: Chippewa
HIGHWAY: M-48
CLOSEST TOWNS: Stalwart, Raber, Goetzville
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million to resurface about 16 miles of M-48 from Sand Ridge Road to M-134 in Chippewa County. Work includes a double-chip seal, crack filling, gravel shoulders, and pavement markings. The project includes a two-year pavement performance warranty.
The project map is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require daytime single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.