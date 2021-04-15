Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-48 resurfacing project starts April 26

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Chippewa

HIGHWAY: M-48

CLOSEST TOWNS: Stalwart, Raber, Goetzville

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million to resurface about 16 miles of M-48 from Sand Ridge Road to M-134 in Chippewa County. Work includes a double-chip seal, crack filling, gravel shoulders, and pavement markings. The project includes a two-year pavement performance warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:  The work will require daytime single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

