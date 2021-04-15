Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,262 in the last 365 days.

US-2 Dickinson County resurfacing project starts April 26

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Dickinson

HIGHWAY: US-2

CLOSEST CITIES: Iron Mountain, Norway

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: July 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2.8 million to resurface about 8 miles of US-2 from Michigan Avenue in the city of Iron Mountain to west of Fifth Avenue in the city of Norway, Dickinson County. This project includes two three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranties.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:  One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction using lane closures and traffic shifts. 

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. The project will also incorporate an ongoing work zone safety review process between MDOT and the contractor. This pilot program will identify new safety procedures to keep workers and motorists safer during the project.

You just read:

US-2 Dickinson County resurfacing project starts April 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.