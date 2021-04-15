US-2 Dickinson County resurfacing project starts April 26

Contact:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809

COUNTY: Dickinson

HIGHWAY: US-2

CLOSEST CITIES: Iron Mountain, Norway

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: July 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2.8 million to resurface about 8 miles of US-2 from Michigan Avenue in the city of Iron Mountain to west of Fifth Avenue in the city of Norway, Dickinson County. This project includes two three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranties.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction using lane closures and traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. The project will also incorporate an ongoing work zone safety review process between MDOT and the contractor. This pilot program will identify new safety procedures to keep workers and motorists safer during the project.