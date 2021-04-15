Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-129 bridge repair project starts April 19

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Chippewa, Mackinac

HIGHWAY: M-129

CLOSEST TOWN: Pickford

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $2.1 million to repair the M-129 bridge over the Munuscong River on the border of Chippewa and Mackinac counties. Work includes epoxy overlay, deck patching, joint and bearing replacement, substructure patching, painting, and guardrail work. The project includes a five-year pavement performance warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:  One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.

M-129 bridge repair project starts April 19

