MDE to Appoint Financial Adviser for Holmes County Consolidated School District

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 15, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education will appoint a financial adviser for the Holmes County Consolidated School District because of a finding by the Office of the State Auditor.

The Office of the State Auditor issued a letter to the Mississippi State Board of Education on March 23 declaring a “disclaimer of opinion has been issued for Holmes County Consolidated School District for the year ended June 30, 2019.” A disclaimer of opinion occurs when the auditor does not receive all the necessary financial information to complete the audit.

In that event, state law requires the state superintendent of education to direct the school district to immediately cease all expenditures until a financial adviser is appointed by the state superintendent. The financial adviser will oversee the district’s finances effective immediately.