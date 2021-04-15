Governor Cox declares April 15th Ken Potts recognition day.

Whereas, the people of Utah will forever be grateful for the sacrifices of those who served in World War II;

Whereas, Utah has a longstanding tradition of honoring outstanding individuals who have given sacrifice and service;

Whereas, Boatswain’s Mate First Class Ken Potts was born and raised in the small farming community of Honey Bend, Illinois and currently resides in Provo, Utah;

Whereas, after completing his training in Great Lakes, Illinois, Ken reported to the USS Arizona in 1939;

Whereas, on the day of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Ken was shuttling supplies to the USS Arizona when the attack started;

Whereas, Sailors were being thrown into the water and Ken used his boat to retrieve them and move them to Ford Island;

Whereas, throughout the attack Ken went back and forth from the harbor to the island, delivering dozens if not hundreds of Sailors to the safety of Ford Island undoubtedly saving many lives;

Whereas, after being ordered to abandon ship, Ken and a few other Boatswain’s Mates returned to the ship and kept watch on the night of December 7th, 1941;

Whereas, World War II Veterans changed the world with their honor, courage, and commitment;

Whereas, our state and nation are indebted to Ken and all other veterans for their heroism and bravery; and,

Whereas, we wish Ken a Happy 100th Birthday and thank him for his service;

Now, Therefore, I, Spencer J. Cox, governor of the great state of Utah, do hereby declare April 15, 2021, as

