HPC Server, Cluster Integration Expertise for Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Processors

Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, is offering integration expertise for the new Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processor.

We are excited about this new processor and what we bring to the table as an elite Intel partner. We always expect great things from Intel and they never disappoint.”
— Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, is offering integration expertise for the new Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processor. Koi Computers is an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist and Titanium partner with a proven track record of delivering turnkey HPC servers, clusters, workstations, storage and more.
Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “We are excited about this new processor and what we bring to the table as an elite Intel partner. We always expect great things from Intel and they never disappoint.”

The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor is the only data center CPU with built-in AI acceleration and hardware-enhanced security and software capabilities. These processors deliver 1.5X more performance than other CPUs across 20 popular machine and deep learning workloads. Through Intel’s optimizations to streamline popular end-to-end data science tools--powered by the open oneAPI standard--3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors make it easier and faster for data scientists and engineers to build and widely deploy smarter models and move smoothly from PoC to production.

Koi Computers can custom configure a turnkey high performance computing solution powered by these new processors. As an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist, the company is recognized by Intel as a partner that demonstrates leadership in the use of supercomputers and parallel processing for running advanced application programs efficiently, reliably, and quickly. With access to Intel benchmark labs and world-class Intel test tools, Koi Computers proactively tests and benchmarks to ensure the best solution with the lowest total cost of ownership.

For federal government customers, Koi Computers is a Prime Contract Holder of the NASA SEWP V, NITAAC CIO-CS, GSA IT Schedule 70 contracts and is a GSA 2GIT BPA Holder. For a copy of the company’s new product brief and brochure outlining the benefits of Intel’s new 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processor and the latest innovations and custom solutions that Koi Computers can deliver for the federal government, make a request at: https://koicomputers.com/contact-us/
Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com.

For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

