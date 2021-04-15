Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
April 22, 2021 Agenda: Drinking Water Board

Meeting Materials

Packet (1 MB)

ADA Notice

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with special needs (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) should contact Larene Wyss, Office of Human Resources at (801) 536-4284, Telecommunications Relay Service 711.

Meeting Agenda

Tim Davis Cell #: (385) 226-6511

  1. Call to Order
  2. Electronic Meeting Notice – Roger Fridal
  3. Roll Call – Division Director/Staff
  4. Disclosure for Intent to Publicly Comment – Roger Fridal
  5. Disclosure for Conflict of Interest – Roger Fridal
  6. Financial Assistance Committee Report
    1. SRF Applications
      1. FEDERAL
        1. Woodland Hills Water Company – Heather Pattee
        2. Cannonville Town – Skye Sieber
    2. B. Intended Use Plan – Michael Grange
  7. Rulemaking Activities (Informational)
    1. Current Rulemaking Activities
      1. R309-405 Rule – Compliance and Enforcement: Administrative Penalty – Final Adoption – Mark Berger
    1. Public Comment Period – Roger Fridal
    2. Open Board Discussion – Roger Fridal
    3. Other
    4. Next Board Meeting Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM Place: TBD
    5. Adjourn

    Last updated: April 15, 2021 at 11:19 am

