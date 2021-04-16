Win TV, a New Global Television Trivia Based “Game Show” Network Launches To Rave Reviews

WIN TV in a new television network with over 1 million games where anyone, anywhere in the world can be a television game show contestant and play for prizes

WIN TV NETWORK INC. is excited to announce that the first stage of the WIN TV global "Game Show" network has been launched.WIN TV is creating tremendous attention worldwide as it has developed a radical "New School" approach to the high cost of content production.WIN TV has been created by career television producers with literally thousand of network shows produced and distributed around the world.One of the biggest barriers to creators and producers is the high cost of development and production. "Gam of Thrones" for example was approximately $15 million dollars an episode. A half hour "Sienfeld" episode was found $5 million. WIN TV considers this to be a failed business model that we call "Old School"Over a career spanning 40+ years but specifically over the last six years the founders of WIN TV have created a "New School" appoach where product costs are virtually next to zero.WIN TV introduced its first phase to the world on March 10th 2021 and it has immediately taken off.The first phase, which is the website www.wintv.network has been launched and in less than two months has subscribers from all over the world.Game shows have been a staple of the television industry for the last 75 years when television first started. Traditionally, game shows such as "Wheel of Fortune" "Jeopardy" "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire" and many others, have all been produced with 1-4 contestants. Television Game shows are an extremely popular genre with audiences from all over the world. The genre is also extremely profitable. "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" has made over $2 BILLION dollars for Sony.Now, using the latest technology, some in-house developed algorithms and some creative approaches to the production of content, WIN TV has now allowed anyone, anywhere in the world to participate as a television game show contestant in the world's first global game show. Anyone, anywhere in the world can now, for the first time in television history play as a contestant and win cash and prizes just like on other game shows.The second stage of the WIN TV launch is the "LIVE STREAMING" segment which will be produced and synched with the website. Here viewers will be able to play "LIVE" games. The first person back with the right answer will win the prizes.With over 1 million games that can be played for free as well as games with prizes, there is something for everyone.However, WIN TV is much more than a trivia based game show network. It is a social media site that connects players (TEAMS) from all over the world, it is a marketplace which is a superb platform for advertisers wishing to promote their brands and products, and it is also an entertainment site. There are many interesting, funny and great videos posted on the wintv.network site every day. We encourage anyone, anywhere to check out the site. We are sure it will bring a smile to your face.WIN TV is in the early stages of becoming a USA public company.