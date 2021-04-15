Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,201 in the last 365 days.

Move United Education Conference Scheduled May 10-14, 2021

An abled bodied athlete running on the road beside an athlete with a prosthetic running leg

Virtual Event Will Focus on Redefining the Reality of Adaptive vs. Inclusive Sport

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED_STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Move United Education Conference, scheduled to take place virtually May 10-14, will bring together several thousand sport providers to help demystify disability and make inclusion reality. Building off the success of the 2020 conference, which reached over 1,800 people from over 900 unique organizations, Move United will again host 5 days of sessions with over 30 educational webinars and interactive workshops. This year’s theme, “Join the Movement: Redefining the Reality of Adaptive vs. Inclusive Sport,” will address the evolving narrative that is uniting industry professionals in serving athletes with disabilities to ensure no one is left on the sidelines.

Sessions will cater to sport providers of all backgrounds – from those that have no experience working with athletes with disabilities to those that have extensive experience. Each day of the conference will be aligned with the following tracks:

Monday, May 10th - Advancing Adaptive Sport
Tuesday, May 11th - Inclusive Sport Fundamentals
Wednesday, May 12th - Sport-Specific Considerations
Thursday, May 13th - Transforming Education Programming
Friday, May 14th - Equity in Sport

Thanks to the generous support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, coupled with additional investment by Move United, registration fees for last year’s conference were waived. With the result leading to increased access, broader information sharing, and extended community connections beyond the existing Move United membership network, the organization will again waive general registration fees for the 2021 Move United Education Conference. A handful of specified workshops that have limited capacity will include a small fee of $10.

The conference is part of Move United’s Education Program which has provided adaptive sports training to more than 5,800 people from over 3,000 organizations in the past year alone. Historically a hands-on, experiential learning and networking experience, the past year of a stay-at-home environment has driven the adaptive sports industry to adapt to online content and discussions. Move United Education promotes professional development for the adaptive sport industry through education and resources. In the past year, Move United has committed nearly a half-million dollars to train hundreds of instructors and coaches around the country.

Learn more or register for the Move United Education Conference.

Shuan Butcher
Move United
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Move United Education Conference Scheduled May 10-14, 2021

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.