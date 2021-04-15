Move United Education Conference Scheduled May 10-14, 2021
Virtual Event Will Focus on Redefining the Reality of Adaptive vs. Inclusive SportROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED_STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Move United Education Conference, scheduled to take place virtually May 10-14, will bring together several thousand sport providers to help demystify disability and make inclusion reality. Building off the success of the 2020 conference, which reached over 1,800 people from over 900 unique organizations, Move United will again host 5 days of sessions with over 30 educational webinars and interactive workshops. This year’s theme, “Join the Movement: Redefining the Reality of Adaptive vs. Inclusive Sport,” will address the evolving narrative that is uniting industry professionals in serving athletes with disabilities to ensure no one is left on the sidelines.
Sessions will cater to sport providers of all backgrounds – from those that have no experience working with athletes with disabilities to those that have extensive experience. Each day of the conference will be aligned with the following tracks:
Monday, May 10th - Advancing Adaptive Sport
Tuesday, May 11th - Inclusive Sport Fundamentals
Wednesday, May 12th - Sport-Specific Considerations
Thursday, May 13th - Transforming Education Programming
Friday, May 14th - Equity in Sport
Thanks to the generous support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, coupled with additional investment by Move United, registration fees for last year’s conference were waived. With the result leading to increased access, broader information sharing, and extended community connections beyond the existing Move United membership network, the organization will again waive general registration fees for the 2021 Move United Education Conference. A handful of specified workshops that have limited capacity will include a small fee of $10.
The conference is part of Move United’s Education Program which has provided adaptive sports training to more than 5,800 people from over 3,000 organizations in the past year alone. Historically a hands-on, experiential learning and networking experience, the past year of a stay-at-home environment has driven the adaptive sports industry to adapt to online content and discussions. Move United Education promotes professional development for the adaptive sport industry through education and resources. In the past year, Move United has committed nearly a half-million dollars to train hundreds of instructors and coaches around the country.
Learn more or register for the Move United Education Conference.
