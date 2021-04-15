M4MM Announces Free Expungement Clinics as Part of Week of Service & Community
Project Clean Slate is the social justice arm of M4MM supported by the generosity of The Hawthorne Social Justice Fund.
Project Clean Slate Partners with Community Organizations on Marijuana Expungement Resource Fairs
Black people are 3.64 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession, notwithstanding comparable usage rates.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Inc (M4MM) announced a 420 week of service and community. The week-long schedule of events kicks off on Saturday, April 17th with a Project Clean Slate Expungement Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona. Additional clinics are scheduled in Isabela, Puerto Rico (4/20), Riviera Beach, Florida (4/24) and N. Capitol Heights, MD (4/26). Free expungement related legal assistance and community resources will be provided to individuals with qualifying cannabis charges. Preregistration is available at www.ProjectCleanSlate.org.
— American Civil Liberties Union, 2020
“The war on drugs disproportionately impacted many minority communities,” says Roz McCarthy, M4MM Founder & CEO. “This is our opportunity to move the needle in terms of social justice for those who have charges for something that is becoming increasingly legal and making other groups richer.”
Project Clean Slate is M4MM’s social justice program providing expungement education and services for individuals 18+ years old with minor marijuana possession charges. In states with expungement legislation, Project Clean Slate partners with local legal professionals for document preparation and community organizations for wrap-around services. The program’s first expungement clinics, initiated 2020 in Prince George County, Maryland, have served 50 individuals. To date more than 20 states and Washington, D.C. have expungement or sealing laws, specific to marijuana, decriminalized or legalized, offenses.
“Individuals carrying charges are affected in ways that many people never consider, such as housing, education and employment. Our services will hopefully relieve some of the pressure and anxiety these individuals and their families have endured. We are doing our part to restore our communities,” says Danielle Butler, Project Clean Slate Program Director.
In addition to volunteers from M4MM, Project Clean Slate partners with leading cannabis companies like Mary & Main, Trulieve, and Vireo Health to expand community reach and impact. Project Clean Slate is supported by the generosity of The Hawthorne Social Justice Fund. Financial and in-kind donations from partners allows Project Clean Slate to offer expungement related services free of charge to qualifying individuals. More information can be obtained by visiting www.ProjectCleanSlate.org.
About Minorities for Medical Marijuana: Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Inc. (M4MM) is a 501c3 organization based in Orlando, FL. Established in May 2016, the organization operates chapters in 27 states, three HBCUs, and three international chapters. M4MM's mission is focused on providing advocacy, outreach, research, and training as it relates to the business, social reform, public policy, and health /wellness in the cannabis industry. Project Clean Slate is the social justice program of M4MM. Project Clean Slate provides expungement and wrap-around services for those affected by past marijuana charges.
