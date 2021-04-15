The Pahove Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society will be holding their annual native plant sale-ORDER ONLINE starting April 28th for members and April 29th for the general public. Not a member, but want to be? Join here!
Curbside order pick-up will be at MK Nature Center Friday April 30th-May 2nd. There will be a "pick-up" calendar with designated plant pick-up time slots for you to choose from over the three days. Plant availability list coming to the Pahove Chapter website soon!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.