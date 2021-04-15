The Pahove Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society will be holding their annual native plant sale-ORDER ONLINE starting April 28th for members and April 29th for the general public. Not a member, but want to be? Join here!

Curbside order pick-up will be at MK Nature Center Friday April 30th-May 2nd. There will be a "pick-up" calendar with designated plant pick-up time slots for you to choose from over the three days. Plant availability list coming to the Pahove Chapter website soon!