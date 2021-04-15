13 Years Supplying Beverage and Liquid Processing Equipment

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW BERLIN, WI, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suppliers of innovative processing equipment for beverage and liquid processing companies, TechniBlend is celebrating 13 years as a company by hosting a Lucky 13th casino night for its 50+ employees.

The entire operation will be held at their new office and bar area, offering tables for black jack, roulette, three-card poker, let it ride, and Texas hold ‘em. They are also offering complementary bar service and dinner stations to honor the hard work their employees have put into growing the company.

An industry-recognized equipment manufacturer, TechniBlend supplies the beverage industry with equipment for blending, deaerating, pasteurizing, and carbonating their beverages. Working with partners in the soft drink, beer, juice, kombucha, coffee, tea and cannabis-infused beverage sectors, TechniBlend provides revolutionary systems and solutions for both craft and corporate-level beverage companies. Having worked with large names like Sam Adams, MillerCoors, AB InBev, Coca-Cola and Pepsi, TechniBlend has developed a reputation for providing quality liquid & beverage processing equipment used by small and large companies alike.

When asked about their success as a company, President of TechniBlend and, Derek Deubel said their mission is “to serve the ever-growing liquid & beverage processing industries through innovative, revolutionary equipment, systems and technology that helps improve the production capabilities and success of our [their] customers”.

About TechniBlend

TechniBlend is your dedicated single-source supplier for an array of beverage processing equipment, engineering and design services, and continuous technical support. As a dependable supplier for numerous world-class companies, we can take on nearly any project—from designing and engineering an entire beverage production system, to upgrading individual pieces of an existing process. Sourcing all of your systems and solutions from TechniBlend is a perfect way to streamline your supply chain, improve your ROI and consistently produce the best beverages possible.

