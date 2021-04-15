DESERT MOUNTAIN CLUB UNVEILS NEW MEMBERSHIP MODEL

Renegade Golf Course

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By a resounding member vote of 81% in favor, a new membership program is now in place at the prestigious Desert Mountain Club and community in Scottsdale, Arizona. In 2020, Desert Mountain Club experienced a record number of membership sales, welcoming more than 200 new members across all categories, including Full Golf, Seven Golf and Lifestyle.

A target of 1950 golf members has been established so that all members will have ease of access to Club amenities, services, and golf. There is high demand for real estate and memberships at Desert Mountain Club, the only private community in the world with six Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses, including the recently renovated Renegade, and No. 7 at Desert Mountain™, a USGA-rated, championship par-54 course with an 18-hole layout, playing at full length to 3,114 yards.

Among the recent changes in membership policies were the elimination of a transfer fee when exiting the Club and the removal of a requirement for members to replace themselves. The club will now set initiation pricing for new members to join, versus the member-set “market-based” pricing model that was put in place seven years ago. Due to a number of positive contributing factors, the desire to live and play in 8,000 acres at Desert Mountain Club has been elevated. The 35-year-old Club has just established a waiting list for all categories of club membership. Property ownership within the community now takes priority when applying for a membership.

“This is an exciting change for all who call Desert Mountain home,” said Damon DiOrio, CEO of Desert Mountain Club. “It brings certainty to those who wish to exit when the time is right, and simplicity for those who are ready to join. The development of this program has been years in the making, and we are thrilled that our members have agreed to take this important step with us. We remain committed to creating exceptional experiences for our members and their families to enjoy for generations to come.”

While seven golf courses remain at the heart of Desert Mountain Club, new programming and amenities are evolving to serve the club’s growing interests and younger population. Members have access to 10 restaurants and grills, a nine-court tennis complex with three different playing surfaces, horseback riding, bocce ball, pickleball, croquet, Pilates, luxury camping, world-class spa, and 20-miles of hiking trails, mountain biking, and much more.

Membership Opportunities

Prospective members are encouraged to contact Membership Sales for current pricing information.

FULL GOLF MEMBERSHIP

All of the unparalleled amenities the club has to offer are available to you as a Desert Mountain Full Golf member.

SEVEN GOLF MEMBERSHIP

Privileges with this membership include the ability to access all Desert Mountain amenities with the exception of the six Jack Nicklaus Signature golf courses. Full access will be provided to the No. 7 at Desert Mountain golf course, all practice facilities and the Jim Flick Golf Performance Center. This membership may be upgraded to a Full Golf Membership.

LIFESTYLE MEMBERSHIP

Privileges with this membership include the use of the beautiful Sonoran spa and fitness center, access to seven unique and different clubhouses, ten restaurants and grills, hiking and biking trails and numerous social clubs. This membership may be upgraded to a Seven Golf or Full Golf Membership.

For further information or application details, please contact the membership sales department at 480/595-4110 or by email at membership@desertmountain.com.

Application and invitation for membership to the club is required for all categories of membership. Waitlists may apply to all categories of membership with prioritization being placed on property ownership. Application approval and a $5,000 deposit will be required to be placed onto our waiting list.

For additional information on the Desert Mountain community, access the web site at www.desertmountain.com.

