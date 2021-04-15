Commission Continues Discussion on Grouse and Pheasant Hunting Seasons

April 9, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission continued discussions on their proposal to extend the Prairie Grouse Hunting Season to the end of January at their April meeting.

The commission proposal would align with the changes made to the 2020 pheasant hunting season.

Also included in their proposal would be to modify the grouse hunting season on the Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge to begin the third Saturday in September, extending that season by a month.

The proposed grouse hunting season for 2021 be Sept. 18, 2021 – Jan. 31, 2022.

The commission also proposed to change the closing dates of the pheasant seasons on the Renzienhausen Game Production area and the Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge to align with the statewide season’s closing date of January 31.

Proposed dates for those seasons would be:

Renzienhausen GPA – Dec. 1, 2021 – Jan.31, 2022

Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge – Dec. 13, 2021 – Jan. 31, 2022.

Individuals can comment on these proposals by visiting gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions. Comments can also be mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.

To hear the discussion on these proposals, audio from the meeting is available through South Dakota Public Broadcasting and will soon be available on the GFP website as part of the meeting archive. To see the proposal in its entirety, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information

To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on May 2.