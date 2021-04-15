Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GFP-NASP 2021 Virtual Tournament Champions Crowned

April 12, 2021

PIERRE S.D. – In March, young archers from across South Dakota participated virtually to claim top honors in the 2021 National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Bullseye and 3D Tournament. The tournaments were sponsored by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP).

Top individuals and teams in the Elementary, Middle School and High School divisions received trophies, and overall top individual scores were awarded customized bows supplied by GFP. The top 10 male and female archers in each division of the Bullseye tournament qualify for the national NASP Tournament. The top team in each division also qualify for the national tournament.

To view full results for both individuals and teams, visit nasptournaments.org and click the tournaments tab. Select South Dakota and navigate to see the results for both the Bullseye and 3D tournament.

For more information about NASP and how to get your school involved, visit naspschools.org and select “contact us” at the top. Select “coordinators” from the drop-down tab for contact information.

 

