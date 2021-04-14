Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.13.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Danielle A. Lucido, 43, of Albany, has been appointed Chief Counsel for the Division of Occupational Safety and Health at the California Department of Industrial Relations. Lucido has been Chief Counsel at the Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20, CIO & CLC since 2010. She was Staff Attorney at Worksafe from 2007 to 2010. Lucido was an Associate Attorney at Leonard Carder LLP from 2005 to 2007 and Law Fellow at the AFL-CIO General Counsel’s Office from 2004 to 2005. Lucido earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. She is a member of the AFL-CIO Lawyers Coordinating Committee and Chair of the Worksafe Board of Directors. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $167,004. Lucido is a Democrat.

Grant A. Mack, 31, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the Office of Governmental Affairs at the California Public Utilities Commission, where he has served as Acting Director of the Office of Governmental Affairs since 2021 and Senior Legislative Consultant since 2016. Mack held multiple positions at the California Energy Commission from 2011 to 2019, including Chief Policy Advisor to Chair Robert Weisenmiller, Energy Policy Advisor and Executive Fellow. He earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,004. Mack is a Democrat.

Peter Kaufman, 61, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Film Commission. Kaufman has been an independent film and documentary writer, director and producer since 1989. He has produced multiple critically-acclaimed films including Rising Sun, Henry & June, Quills, Hemingway & Gellhorn and China:The Wild East. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kaufman is a Democrat.

Ivan Y. Guillen, 38, of San Diego, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Guillen has been Client Assistance Program Advocate at Disability Rights California since 2005. He was Qualified Mental Health Physician at New Alternatives Inc. from 2004 to 2005. Guillen was a Caregiver at Genesis Developmental Services from 2002 to 2004. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Guillen is a Democrat.

