Launch of World’s First Shariah Compliance Certified Surgical Mask

This Shariah Compliance certification makes TMF the first in the world to be Shariah compliant – we envision a product that is globally embraced by all cultures”
— Mr Daniel Chui, CEO
SINGAPORE, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wellness Fellows Pte Ltd, a surgical mask manufacturer in Singapore has attained the Shariah Compliance Certification which comply with Shariah (Ethical) Guidelines, certified by United World Halal Development (UNWHD), a global consultant and certification Company with its headquarters in Singapore.

Marketed under the brand The Mask Fellows (TMF), TMF surgical masks are foremost approved by Health Sciences Authority Singapore. TMF standards also exceeded the world surgical masks specifications of ASTM Level 3 and EN Type IIR. The masks are manufactured in ISO 7 cleanrooms and are also certified under ISO 13485 and attained CE marking. TMF masks are hypoallergenic, odourless and extremely comfortable.

TMF masks are scrutinised by UNWHD’s stringent process to ensure no ethyl alcohol (ethanol), harmful chemicals nor animal derived ingredients are used the manufacturing process that is against the Islamic Shariah Law.

“We spare no efforts to ensure our masks not only comply to, but exceeds international surgical masks standards. This certification makes TMF the first in the world to be Shariah compliant – we envision a product that is globally embraced by all cultures,” explained Mr. Daniel Chui, CEO of TWF.

“Singapore is such a dynamic country that has always been a front runner as a pioneer to take such new and advanced initiatives to attract new market opportunities and great advancements. It sets as an example to have such certified products to prevent people from falling for ineffectual products. Singapore is a leader to showcase innovations and ideas and it has always been leading by example for other countries,” said Mr. Mohamed Jinnah, Chairman of UNWHD.

