Singapore’s The Wellness Fellows Launches First Surgical Masks Manufactured in ISO 7 Cleanroom Environment
TWF specialises in limited edition masks that complies to international standards, where proceeds are donated to support individuals with special needs
It is pertinent to associate The Mask Fellows with quality and safety attributes that are synonymous with a made-in-Singapore brand.
— Daniel Chui, CEO
The Wellness Fellows is launching its range of quality and affordable surgical masks made in Singapore’s first ISO 7 cleanroom environment designed for the manufacturing of N95 and surgical masks. In an ISO 7 cleanroom, the air is 100 times cleaner than a regular room. Under the brand name, The Mask Fellows, these masks are manufactured from five production lines with a capacity to produce ten million masks per month. The factory will open its grounds for educational tours for a small fee so everyone can experience and witness first-hand how surgical masks are made.
“The Wellness Fellows is a group of individuals from diverse backgrounds, who came together to form a made-in-Singapore surgical mask factory, as we believed no one should be deprived of a mask. We want to produce surgical masks to the highest standards, and we spared no efforts to build a cleanroom facility with IOT (Internet of Things) like climate control and cleanroom monitor. We are probably the most professional surgical masks manufacturer with ISO 13485-2016 certification for medical device quality management system, well-rounded processes, trained personnel and differentiated product offerings,” says Daniel Chui, Founder and CEO.
“It is important for us to have certifications for ISO 7 cleanroom and for our masks to be certified with international surgical masks standards like ASTM F2100 and EN 14683 as it is pertinent to associate The Mask Fellows with quality and safety attributes that are synonymous with a made-in-Singapore brand. These accreditations and certifications have allowed us to export to other countries,” he continues.
“When we manufacture these masks in a cleanroom environment where dusts, airborne microbes, and aerosol particles are passed out using HEPA filters, the end-products are high-hygiene face masks which we want to offer in Singapore and markets across the world. And we are honoured to have Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease specialist, as our medical advisor.”
Mr. Chui further elaborates that in-line with the organisation’s value of constantly innovating and evolving to be on pace with seasonal trends and noteworthy events, The Masks Fellows also boosts its product mix by constantly coming up with limited edition collectable surgical masks. This year, the company designed the SG55 masks to commemorate “A Stronger Singapore”, in celebration of our heroes, steadfast spirits and resilience in all times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The Mask Fellows is also the first corporate entity in the world to commit a portion of sales proceeds to Extra•Ordinary People on a sustained basis to help empower individuals with special needs.
Singaporeans will have access to these affordable, quality and high-hygiene face masks via its online shop (www.themaskfellows.com), and online marketplaces like Q100, Shopee and Lazada.
