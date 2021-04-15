Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New opinions: April 14

The Supreme Court has issued 2 new opinions.  The summaries are below.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions

State v. Rennie 2021 ND 66 Docket No.: 20200307 Filing Date: 4/14/2021 Case Type: SEXUAL OFFENSE Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: The district court did not abuse its discretion by not dismissing the case for failure to timely produce discovery materials.

Interest of F.M.G. 2021 ND 65 Docket No.: 20210087 Filing Date: 4/14/2021 Case Type: MENTAL HEALTH Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: A district court’s continuing treatment order is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

