Appropriations Committee – Week 14, 2021

FLOOR ACTION:

SF 586—Banking Omnibus

SF 566 is a recommendation by the Division of Banking to modernize the Iowa Banking Act [Ch. 524], which has not been comprehensively reviewed since 1995. Portions of the Act are outdated, and fail to reflect current conditions and practices in the banking industry at both the state and national levels. Subjects requiring updates or more extensive statutory treatment include interstate banking, online banking, financial technology and innovation.

In developing the proposal, the Division thoroughly reviewed the Act with input from stakeholders to streamline provisions, eliminate outdated and unnecessary regulatory requirements (e.g., multiple filings, newspaper publications), and accommodate ongoing developments in the banking and financial services industries.

Specific changes include:

Repealing several outdated Code provisions.

Increasing flexibility for Iowa-chartered banks to adopt innovative financial products and technologies, including authority to engage in electronic activities and invest in innovative financial technology firms.

Facilitating bank lending and investing in community, economic and rural development efforts throughout Iowa, including in locations that may currently be ineligible.

Reflecting broad changes to interstate banking activity, including redefining the terms “bank” and “business of banking” and adding the term “out-of-state bank.”

Streamlining statutory procedures for closing a bank and appointing FDIC as receiver.

Modernizing corporate procedures applicable to banks, such as notice requirements and electronic and/or digital options for meetings, notices.

Removing never-used authority to organize Iowa-chartered banks as LLCs.

Clarifying application processes for voluntary dissolution and merger.

Updating provisions for transfer of fiduciary accounts between financial institutions.

Strengthening and codifying safeguards and procedures for when the superintendent of banking is a shareholder, member, partner, owner, director, officer or employee of a supervised entity. [4/13: 45-0 (Excused: Hogg, Lofgren, Nunn, Petersen, Rozenboom)]

HF 707—Court Interpreters

HF 707 would authorize state court administration to pay all oral language court interpreters from the Judicial Branch Revolving Fund established to pay jury, witness and court interpreter fees. Currently, oral language interpreters are paid by four sources depending on the case type and economic status of the person requiring an interpreter. The four different sources are: 1. State Public Defender; 2. Local public defender; 3. Counties; and 4. State Court Administrator. Since there are four different sources, this can cause confusion and delays in payment processing. The move to one source for payment will streamline this process.

Funding appropriated to the Indigent Defense Fund in the current fiscal year is to be used by the State Public Defender to pay costs and fees of interpreters and translators prior to the effective date of the bill, which is July 1, 2021. House File 707 is estimated to increase funding and costs to the Jury and Witness Revolving Fund by approximately $500,000 beginning in FY22. Currently, the State Public Defender pays these interpreter fees from the Indigent Defense Fund. The bill would transfer those costs to the Revolving Fund. As a result, the Indigent Defense Fund would experience a savings of approximately the same amount. [4/13: 45-0 (Excused: Hogg, Lofgren, Nunn, Petersen, Rozenboom]

COMMITTEE ACTION:

SF 596/SSB 1263 is the FY22 budgets for the Department of Blind, College Student Aid Commission, Department of Education and Board of Regents. It appropriates $976.7 million, which is $30.8 million more than last year.

FY22 Senate GOP Recommendation $ 976,760,573 FY21 Appropriation $ 945,925,700 Difference $ 30.8 million Percent Increase 3.26% increase

FY22 House GOP Recommendation $970,357,588 ($6.4 million under Senate number) FY22 Governor’s Recommendation $984,857,588 ($8 million over Senate number)

Board of Regents : TheRegents requested an increase of $18 million for FY22, which would have limited tuition increases to 3%. Last year, Republicans cut the Regents by $8 million. Higher education institutions do receive federal COVID relief money, but half their amounts go directly to student relief checks. Higher education doesn’t receive the same percentage of federal funding as K12 institutions. State funding is even more important for them this year. The Senate bill provides an $8.2 million increase, for a total appropriation of $578 million. The Senate does not include a required tuition/fee freeze. Specialty schools got a 2.4% increase, matching State Supplemental Aid. There is a $300,000 increase for ISU Extension to host the National Association of County Agricultural Agents 2023 national meeting. The House bill has a $0 increase AND a tuition/fee freeze.

Community Colleges : Community Colleges requested a 3% increase over last year. This bill provides an increase of $6.5 million, a 3.1% increase.

Department for the Blind : $265,000 over FY21, for a total of $2.4 million. The department provides services to educate and train blind and visually impaired people.

College Student Aid Commission : $6.2 million increase over FY21, for a total of $80 million ($5 million of this is for the Future Ready Last-Dollar Scholarship program).

Rural Primary Care Loan Repayment Program : Increase of $100,000 for total funding of $1.5 million. Originally targeted for physicians, it has expanded into other health related professions. This year, the Senate bill includes athletic trainers.

: Increase of $100,000 for total funding of $1.5 million. Originally targeted for physicians, it has expanded into other health related professions. This year, the Senate bill includes athletic trainers. Health Care Loan Repayment Program (Nurses): An increase of $100,000 for a total appropriation of $350,000. Targets qualified student loans of registered nurses, advanced registered nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and nurse educators who practice full-time in a service commitment area or teach in Iowa.

An increase of $100,000 for a total appropriation of $350,000. Targets qualified student loans of registered nurses, advanced registered nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and nurse educators who practice full-time in a service commitment area or teach in Iowa. , with the average award being almost $5,000.

All Iowa Opportunity Scholarship: Status quo funding, $3 million total. This is one of the only state-funded scholarships for public universities. This bill makes private colleges eligible for the funding. It does not prohibit someone from receiving an Iowa Tuition Grant and an Opportunity Scholarship.

Status quo funding, $3 million total. This is one of the only state-funded scholarships for public universities. This bill makes private colleges eligible for the funding. It does not prohibit someone from receiving an Iowa Tuition Grant and an Opportunity Scholarship. Teach Iowa Scholar program: Status quo funding. SF 547 increased the award amounts from a maximum $4,000 to a maximum $7,500. The bill also contained a carve out for minority teachers. Without additional funding, SF 547 will have little to no impact.

Department of Education : An increase of $15 million (includes community colleges), for a total of $316 million.

Student First Scholarship (if enacted): The Senate bill provides $3 million for vouchers if that policy is enacted. This is the only version of the Education Budget that includes funding for this effort.

The Senate bill provides $3 million for vouchers if that policy is enacted. This is the only version of the Education Budget that includes funding for this effort. Early Childhood Iowa (ECI): Increase of $544,000. ECI was established to allow the State and communities to work together to improve the effectiveness of early care, education, health and human services. The ECI is administered by the ECI State Board.

Increase of $544,000. ECI was established to allow the State and communities to work together to improve the effectiveness of early care, education, health and human services. The ECI is administered by the ECI State Board. Iowa Reading Research Center (IRRC) : Increase of $250,000 for total funding of $1.5 million. Increase is dedicated to dyslexia teacher prep approval.

: Increase of $250,000 for total funding of $1.5 million. Increase is dedicated to dyslexia teacher prep approval. Nonpublic Textbooks: Increase of $200,000 (30% increase), for total funding of $850,000. Provides funding for textbooks for students attending accredited nonpublic schools. Funding is currently limited to $25 per pupil for nonpublic students. The bill increases this to $30 per student.

Increase of $200,000 (30% increase), for total funding of $850,000. Provides funding for textbooks for students attending accredited nonpublic schools. Funding is currently limited to $25 per pupil for nonpublic students. The bill increases this to $30 per student. Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG): This is a private non-profit, not a state agency/program. The ultimate objective is to provide participants with classroom and work-based learning experiences that result in a career after graduation. The iJAG Program had a nine-year average annual appropriation of $472,000 until FY13. Currently, the Program receives a $2.7 million. The Program also receives funding from the private sector and from participating school districts. They have programs in out-of-state schools.

This is a private non-profit, not a state agency/program. The ultimate objective is to provide participants with classroom and work-based learning experiences that result in a career after graduation. The iJAG Program had a nine-year average annual appropriation of $472,000 until FY13. Currently, the Program receives a $2.7 million. The Program also receives funding from the private sector and from participating school districts. They have programs in out-of-state schools. Children’s Mental Health: Status quo funding of $2.1 million goes to train teacher and educators to detect potential mental health issues in students and determine appropriate follow-up.

Status quo funding of $2.1 million goes to train teacher and educators to detect potential mental health issues in students and determine appropriate follow-up. Therapeutic Classrooms : New $2.6 million total. The bill matches the Governor’s level increase for classroom training, funds the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Fund and Transportation Fund.

: New $2.6 million total. The bill matches the Governor’s level increase for classroom training, funds the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Fund and Transportation Fund. Libraries – Enrich Iowa: Status Quo Funding. Enrich Iowa was established to reduce inequities among communities in the delivery of library services. Helps public libraries add computers, purchase books and obtain other materials.

Status Quo Funding. Enrich Iowa was established to reduce inequities among communities in the delivery of library services. Helps public libraries add computers, purchase books and obtain other materials. Best Buddies: First funded in 2020, national nonprofit. Currently eight colleges, 23 high schools and 13 middle schools across the state participate in the Best Buddies program.

First funded in 2020, national nonprofit. Currently eight colleges, 23 high schools and 13 middle schools across the state participate in the Best Buddies program. Nonpublic Concurrent Enrollment: Status quo $1 million to pay for nonpublic school students to take concurrent community college courses.

Status quo $1 million to pay for nonpublic school students to take concurrent community college courses. Student Achievement and Teacher Quality (SATQ): First funded in FY02, status quo funding. The SATQ is allocated across six programs: • National Board Certification ($423,000). • Ambassador to Education ($85,000). • Career Development and Evaluator Training ($728,000). • Teacher Development Academies ($1.1 million). • Teacher Leadership and Compensation Technical Assistance ($626,000). • Fine Arts Mentoring ($25,000).

First funded in FY02, status quo funding. The SATQ is allocated across six programs:

Vocational Rehabilitation Division : $300,000 increase over FY21, for a total funding of $6.3 million. This is a 21.3% state to 78.7% federal match. The $300,000 increase would generate $1.1 million in federal funds. This money will be used for vocational rehabilitation services to juveniles with disabilities within the Iowa correctional system.

Iowa PBS : $100,000 increase over FY21, for a total funding of $7.9 million. This increase is to restore, catalog and digitize video archives. The funding would include the hiring of a consultant and one FTE.

Policy and Statute Changes:

All Iowa Opportunity Scholarship: This is the only state-funded scholarships for public universities. This bill makes private colleges eligible. It does not prohibit someone from receiving an Iowa Tuition Grant and an Opportunity Scholarship.

This is the only state-funded scholarships for public universities. This bill makes private colleges eligible. It does not prohibit someone from receiving an Iowa Tuition Grant and an Opportunity Scholarship. Future Ready Iowa Skilled Workforce Grant (Eco Devo bill): Ending balance is transferred to the Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship Fund ($400,000) and new awards are prohibited. This is the only other scholarship directed at four-year institutions. Regents have asked for this to be eliminated or pushed out as they have already recruited students for next year using this incentive fund.

Ending balance is transferred to the Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship Fund ($400,000) and new awards are prohibited. This is the only other scholarship directed at four-year institutions. Regents have asked for this to be eliminated or pushed out as they have already recruited students for next year using this incentive fund. Nonpublic Textbooks: Funding is increased to $30 per student in Code (from $25 per pupil for nonpublic students)

Funding is increased to $30 per student in Code (from $25 per pupil for nonpublic students) Task Force on Growing a Diverse K-12 Teacher Base in Iowa. The Department of Education and iJAG will convene a task force on growing a diverse teacher base in Iowa.

The Department of Education and iJAG will convene a task force on growing a diverse teacher base in Iowa. Increases ECI administrative allowable costs from 3% to 5% of appropriation.

Adds BA in social work under operational sharing eligible positions.

under operational sharing eligible positions. High Need Schools: Started in 2013, is still not funded and delayed in the bill until FY23.

Skilled Worker and Job Creation Fund (SWJCF) : Funded with gaming revenue, not general fund appropriations. We call this “off-funds.” It includes most of the community college job training and tuition assistance. The bill provides status quo funding for FY22 at $40.3 million. [4/13: 11-8, party-line (No: Democrats; Excused: Lofgren, Rozenboom)]

SF 597 appropriates a total of $190,912,527 to the Judicial Branch for FY22. That is a $6,788,790 increase over FY21 (3.69% increase). $500,000 of the increase is appropriated to the Jury and Witness Fee Revolving Fund. Highlights of the bill include:

A 3% raise for all judicial officers (judges and magistrates)

Language that allows non-lawyer magistrates to continue to be reappointed to a position they are currently serving in.

Language which says that a county magistrate appointing commission may appoint a non-attorney to a magistrate position if the commission does not receive an application from a qualified attorney.

There is a $500,000 increase for the Jury and Witness Fee Revolving Fund. This increase is intended to provide for payment of all the interpreter costs. HF 707 consolidates all the fee payments for interpreters to be paid by the Judicial Branch.

The judicial officer salary increases will cost $1.4 million.

Salary adjustment for all non-judge employees is $2.2 million.

That leaves approximately $2.6 million to hire additional staff to adequately staff the court system. [4/13: 11-8 (Excused: Lofgren, Rozenboom]

SF 598/SSB 1261—FY22 Agriculture and DNR Budget

SF 598/SSB 1261 is the Senate Republican FY22 Agriculture and Natural Resources budget. It appropriates a total of $42.7 million from the State General Fund.

FY21 Appropriation $43.2 million FY22 Appropriation $42.7 million Difference ($.5 million) Percent decrease* 1.2% decrease

Significant Funding Increases

Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS)

Senate Republicans are not providing any increase in general administrative funding for the department.

House Republicans currently are proposing $203,000 over the previous fiscal year.

Foreign Animal Disease Response Fund

The budget increases funding for Foreign Animal Disease response by $250,000 to a total of $750,000. This funding assists IDALS in developing response and preparedness efforts for future outbreaks of infectious animal diseases. IDALS, in cooperation with farm groups and the Livestock Health Advisory Council at Iowa State University, must develop measures to prepare for, prevent, control or eradicate the transmission and incidence of foreign animal diseases for livestock in the state.

House Republicans are proposing to double funding for foreign animal disease response by $500,000 to a total of $1 million.

Value Added Agriculture Grant Program

The Senate Republicans are proposing $250,000 for a new Value-Added Agriculture Grant Program that will be administered by IDALS. The grants would provide funding to support programs and services that add value to traditional crops, expand fruit and vegetable production along with other specialty crops, increase processing capacity, and open new markets for livestock products. This proposal was a recommendation of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

House Republicans match the Governor’s recommended appropriation of $500,000 for the program.

Loess Hills and Southern Iowa Development and Conservation Authorities

Senate Republicans are proposing to re-establish funding for the Loess Hills and Southern Iowa Development and Conservation Authorities. These programs were originally established in 1999 but had funding reduced and eliminated over time. Southern Iowa last received funding in FY11 and Loess Hills last got funding FY18.

The Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority includes both the Loess Hills Alliance and the Hungry Canyons Alliance. The Loess Hills Alliance covers a smaller portion of the area and has a mission to “protect special natural and cultural resources while ensuring economic viability and private property rights of the region.” The Hungry Canyons Alliance is focused more on erosion and infrastructure protection.

The Southern Iowa Development and Conservation Authority includes the counties of Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Jefferson, Lucas, Monroe, Van Buren, Wapello and Wayne, and has a mission of “developing projects related to the unique natural resources, rural development, and infrastructure problems of counties in the most fragile areas of the southern Iowa drift plain.”

Southern Iowa is receiving $300,000 and Loess Hills is given $540,000. The funding for Loess Hills is allocated $500,000 to Hungry Canyons and $40,000 to the Loess Hills Alliance.

This is not in the House Republican proposal.

Department of Natural Resources (DNR)

Senate Republicans are not proposing any increase in general administration funding for DNR.

House Republicans are proposing an increase of $135,000 over the previous year. The House budget also includes an additional $1 million from the general fund to supplement state parks operations and maintenance.

Iowa State University – Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

This budget increases funding for operations at the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Iowa State University by $72,472.

House Republicans are proposing an increase of $62,472.

Other Significant Funding Issues

Resource Enhancement and Protection program (REAP)

The budget appropriates $12 million for REAP. Like previous years, Republicans are proposing to divert funding from REAP to backfill funding shortfalls for state parks operations and maintenance.

Senate Republicans are proposing to divert $1 million from the open spaces account of REAP to pay for state parks maintenance, repair and operations. Th open spaces account is used to permanently protect and develop Iowa’s public lands and waters. DNR also uses funds in this account to pay property taxes owed to counties for land that has been acquired by DNR. This diversion is also included in the House proposal.

Agricultural drainage wells

There is no additional funding for the closure of agricultural drainage wells in the budget. The $1.8 million from last session is believed to be sufficient to close all the remaining known wells that have been registered with the state.

Additional language

Iowa Geological Survey – Long-range budget plan

The bill would require the state geologist to provide a five-year budget plan for the Iowa Geological Survey, which must be updated every five years.

Other differences with the House

Other items funded in the House proposal but not in the Senate version include:

Rollover protective devices: The House is proposing $75,000 for a cost-share grant program for the installation of rollover protective devices on agricultural tractors. The program requires dollar-for-dollar matching funds by agricultural manufacturers or dealers.

National meeting for National Association of County Agricultural Agents: The House is providing a one-time appropriation of $25,000 to ISU Ag Extension to support their hosting duties for the national meeting in 2023.

Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program: The bill includes a conditional $11 million appropriation for the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure grant program. The appropriation is contingent on the passage of either of the biofuel standard bills (HF 859/SF 549).

Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP): The House bill also extends the standing appropriation for REAP from 2023 to 2026.

Study of visitor parking at state parks: The House proposal requires the DNR to conduct a study of visitor parking availability at state parks during periods of peak usage. [4/13: 11-8 (Excused: Lofgren, Rozenboom]

SSB 1264—Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure (RIIF) Budget

SSB 1264 makes appropriations to state departments and agencies from the Rebuild Iowa infrastructure Fund (RIIF) and the Technology Reinvestment Fund (TRF), the Sports Wagering Receipts Fund and the Autism Support Fund. The Senate appropriates $17,500,000 from RIIF and $17,500,000 from the General Fund to the (TRF). Note: The House suspends a $17.5 million standing appropriation from the General Fund to the TRF for FY22 and appropriates $35 million to the TRF from the General Fund. This action funds the TRF for FY22 and makes funding available for $31.7 million in new TRF appropriations $3 million in FY22 appropriations that were previously enacted. The Senate and House (HF 682) TRF allocations are the same.

Allocations from RIIF and the TRF are as follows:

DAS

FY22 Major Maintenance – less $2,500,000; Routine Maintenance – less $1,000,000

IDALS

Water Quality Initiative Fund – $ 5,200,000

Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Fund – $3,000,000

Dept. for the Blind

Boiler replacement – $139,100

Corrections

Clarinda Treatment: Remodel, expand kitchen and visitation areas – $5,242,619; FY22-FY23 – $4 million

Cultural Affairs

Harold “Pie” Keller memorial statue in Poweshiek County – $15,000

Great Places – $1,000,000

Strengthen Communities Grants (YMCAs) – $250,000

Eco Devo

CAT Grants – $5,000,000

Regional Sports Authority districts – $500,000

State Wagering Tax Fund to Economic Development: “Sports Tourism Program” – $1,500,000

Vacant Buildings Demolition Fund — less $500,000

Vacant Buildings Renovation Fund — less $500,000

Human Services

Eldora State Training School: Convert open dorm space to individual rooms – $6,500,000

Nursing Home Facility Improvements – $500,000

ChildServe Behavioral Analysis treatment facilities – $750,000*

*Autism Support Fund – Dept. of Human Services to RIIF/Allocate to Human Services, $750,000

Natural Resources

Lake Restoration – $8,600,000

State Parks – $1,000,000

Water Trails, low head dams safety grants – $250,000

On Stream impoundment restoration – $500,000. DNR must determine if it improves water quality.

Fort Atkinson State Preserve – $100,000; FY22-FY23 – $350,000 to receive federal matching funds awarded

County Park — Buchanan County Infrastructure improvements, Fontana Park/Hazleton – $150,000

Public Defense

Major Maintenance armories – $1,000,000

Improvement projects, Readiness Centers, installations – $1,000,000

Camp Dodge improvements – $250,000

Construction of West Des Moines Readiness Center – $1,000,000; FY22-FY23 – $1,000,000

Public Safety

Statewide Communications System (Interop) lease-purchase payments – $4,114,482

Portable bomb tech kits – $565,000

Investigation response tools – $212,000

Emergency rescue vehicles – $232,500

Regents

Tuition Replacement – $28,100,000

Transportation

Recreational Trails – $1,000,000

Public Transit – $500,000

Railroad Revolving Loan Fund – $500,000

Commercial Airports – $1,000,000

General Aviation – $650,000

Treasurer

County Fairs infrastructure projects, distributed equally to all county fairs – $1,060,000

Veterans Affairs

Keokuk National Veterans Cemetery road maintenance – $300,000

TRF

Office of Chief Information Officer

Workday contract implementation – $17,000,000

Corrections

Data, video storage area network replacement – $210,000

Education

ICN maintenance, lease – $2,727,000

Statewide Education Data Warehouse – $600,000

Iowa Public Broadcasting Service (IPBS) equipment replacement, tower maintenance – $1,998,600

Homeland Security

“Alert Iowa” statewide messaging system – $400,000

Human Rights

Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) development, implementation – $1,400,000

Justice Data Warehouse maintenance, hosting – $187,980

Human Services

State Poison Control Center – $34,000

Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board

Candidate electronic reporting system upgrades – $500,000

Inspections and Appeals

Foster Care Registry – $350,000

Judicial Branch

Upgrade county courthouse phone systems to VoIP – $433, 100

Management

Transparency project – searchable budget, financial information – $45,000

Local Government Budget & Property Tax system upgrades – $120,000

Electronic Grant Management single-portal system development, implementation – $70,000

Socrata Software License for data.iowa.gov – $371,292

Public Defense

Upgrade computer, core server hardware; purchase laptops – $100,000

Public Safety

Criminal History Recording System replacement – $600,000

Human Trafficking Prevention program/DPS training for hotels, motels – $98,000

Oracle Database Replacement – $280,000

HQ Data Center uninterrupted power supply protection (replacement) – $74,000

Revenue

Tax Administration System web-based modernization – $4,070,460

Veterans Affairs

Laptop computer purchases for remote work – $2,500 [4/14: 11-8 (Excused: Lofgren, Rozenboom)]

SSB 1265—FY22 Justice Budget

SSB 1265 is the Justice System appropriations bill proposed by Senate Republicans. The Justice System includes the Attorney General’s Office, the Civil Rights Commission, the Department of Corrections, including Community Based Corrections, Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning, the State Public Defender, the Indigent Defense Fund (administered by the State Public Defender), the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, the Board of Parole, the Department of Public Defense, the Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The bill appropriates a total of $595,555,384 to the Justice System for FY22. This is an increase of $10,619,201 (1.8%) over FY21 and $24,010,654 less than the House Republicans.

Division I – Appropriations :

$6,264,567 – increase for the Department of Corrections (DOC). That’s only a 1.2% increase . The DOC salary adjustment needs are $7.4 million. So, the $6+ million will not even allow DOC to continue functioning at the current level of staffing in FY22. The bulk of that increase is for “department wide duties.” $663,000 is for CBC pilot projects on reentry.

That’s only a . The DOC salary adjustment needs are $7.4 million. So, the $6+ million will not even allow DOC to continue functioning at the current level of staffing in FY22. The bulk of that increase is for “department wide duties.” $663,000 is for CBC pilot projects on reentry. $4,389,690 increase for the Department of Public Safety. This is a 4.27% increase. Those increases include: $1,911,000 for the Division of Criminal Investigation; that includes $1.5 million and seven FTEs for a Cyber Crime Unit and $411,000 transferred to DCI from another line item for implementation of the HF 2581 (Hemp Bill). $731,067 for Public Safety Administration. This represents an actual increase of $200,000 and a transfer of $531,377 out of other line item appropriations to Public Safety Administration. $2.5 million for “Department Wide Duties.” $190,000 for the Office to Combat Human Trafficking for one additional FTE and expenses associated with database management.

$900,000 increase for the State Public Defender . This is intended for hiring an additional 10 FTEs (attorneys) to place in rural courthouses for representation of indigent defendants. There is a reduction of $1.4 million to the Indigent Defense Fund. Presumably the public defenders will replace the need to use contract attorneys in much of rural Iowa.

. This is intended for hiring an additional 10 FTEs (attorneys) to place in rural courthouses for representation of indigent defendants. $214,954 increase for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy . This will allow for the hiring of one additional law enforcement officer and cover various costs to implement HF 2647, the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

. This will allow for the hiring of one additional law enforcement officer and cover various costs to implement HF 2647, the Criminal Justice Reform Act. $250,000 for the Department of Public Defense . This increase provides funding for various deferred maintenance projects, and helps refill unfunded FTE positions.

No Increases for:

The Attorney General’s Office, including status quo for Victim Assistance Grants and Legal Aid.

Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning Division of the Department of Human Rights.

Board of Parole.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Division II: Attorney General and the Second Injury Fund:

Increases the amount that may be provided to the Attorney General as reimbursement from the Second Injury Fund for representing the State Treasurer in proceedings arising under the Second Injury Compensation Act.

Division III: Major Policy Change – Health Insurance for DPS and DNR Peace Officers:

Allows peace officers employed with the Department of Public Safety (DPS)who are not covered under a collective bargaining agreement but were at any time eligible to enroll in the group health insurance plan negotiated under Chapter 20 between the state and the State Police Officers Council Labor Union to participate in the union health insurance plan. In addition, a manager or supervisor who was previously covered under the collective bargaining agreement must not lose group health insurance benefits as provided by the agreement. And, a retiring peace officer participating in the group health insurance plan may continue participation in the group plan after retirement. Any savings realized from peace officers participating in the negotiated group plan will be retained by the Department of Public Safety.

In addition, DNR officers not covered under a collective bargaining agreement but who were at any time eligible to be enrolled in the group health insurance plan negotiated under chapter 20 must be permitted to participate in the group health insurance plan negotiated under Chapter 20. Managers and supervisors no longer covered by the collective bargaining agreement must not lose group health insurance benefits as provided by the agreement. Retirees will have the option to continue participation in the group health insurance plan offered by the state. Savings calculated by DNR by officers electing to participate in the negotiated health insurance plan are to be transferred to the State Fish and Game Protection Fund.

Significant Language in the Bill and FTE Changes of Note in Division I: