Governor Roy Cooper Announces District Court Appointment
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Damion McCullers as a District Court Judge to Judicial District 10F (Wake County).
- Damion McCullers fills the vacancy created following the disqualification of the 2020 election winner. McCullers has served Wake County as an assistant district attorney and District Court arbitrator. He has been a part of a private practice for 15 years and also worked for Legal Aid of North Carolina. McCullers earned his Bachelor’s Degree from North Carolina Central University and his Juris Doctor from Campbell University.