biospatial announces contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

biospatial providing the CDC with near real-time syndromic surveillance utilizing EMS dataDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- biospatial announced a contract working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Leveraging the sharing of aggregate data analytics made possible through biospatial’s data use agreements with state and local EMS agencies, biospatial is providing the CDC with near real-time EMS syndromic surveillance trend data from EMS responses across the nation. The contract supports the mission of the CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC) through access to biospatial’s EMS data and analytics platform.
“We are honored the CDC has selected biospatial to help support their mission,” commented Josh Walters, VP Product. Mr. Walters continued, “The combination of near real-time analysis of EMS data with the CDC’s database of emergency department data will allow them to quickly identify trends and correlations in these data assets.”
biospatial’s platform provides automated analysis of near real-time EMS data, aggregation of syndromic trends, and alerting to anomalies based on syndromes that leverage both categorical elements and natural language processing of free-text elements within EMS data. In collaboration with the CDC, biospatial has integrated new analytical models into biospatial’s platform to support the NCIPC mission related to firearm violence, sexual violence, domestic violence, and child abuse and neglect.
“The CDC was not only looking for an early warning system, but also for a platform that enables rapid query, analysis, and visualization of large volumes of EMS data,” explained Jon Woodworth, CEO. Mr. Woodworth continued, “biospatial’s industry-leading EMS data platform rapidly turns unique data assets into highly actionable outputs to enable faster decisions, inform engagement and outreach, and improve healthcare outcomes.”
Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, biospatial has established unique data use agreements enabling access to electronic patient care reports (ePCR) from Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers in over 40 US states. Growing by 90,000 records per day, we combine our database of more than 100M EMS ePCRs and other electronic healthcare data sources in the biospatial platform. The biospatial platform leverages analytics and proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to provide web-based tools, automated reporting, and alerting. Our mission is to help organizations make faster and improved decisions, leading to improved healthcare outcomes. For more information about biospatial’s capabilities, please visit the company’s website at www.biospatial.io, email sales@biospatial.io or follow biospatial on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/16157883/ or Twitter @biospatial1
