AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Sophos
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Sophos Intercept X provides investigative functions and a comprehensive search feature for analysing advanced attacks. Reviewers noted the modern, easy-to-navigate console design, and detailed alert information.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Sophos participated very successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise Main Test Series of 2020. This includes a number of rigorous tests, covering different protection scenarios, false positives, and impact on system performance.
Sophos Intercept X was able to master all of these, and received an Approved Business Security Product Award for both runs of the series. This is an industry-recognised certification that guarantees an effective and reliable product with a proven track record.
