AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for NortonLifeLock
Logo AV-Comparatives
NortonLifeLock Logo
NortonLifeLock achieved commendable results in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 Consumer Main Test Series.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NortonLifeLock achieved commendable results in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 Consumer Main Test Series. The tests covered different scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
NortonLifeLock reached a uniformly high standard in the 2020 Consumer Main Test Series run by AV-Comparatives, receiving an Advanced Award for all six of the individual tests, and therefore receives an Approved Security Product Award.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn