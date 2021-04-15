AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Kaspersky
The products excelled in all of AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of consumer and enterprise security software, resulting in no less than 21 awards.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The products excelled in all of AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of consumer and enterprise security software, resulting in no less than 21 awards. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives, as well as a number of different platforms.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Kaspersky’s business and consumer products had outstanding results in AV-Comparative’s tests of 2020. Kaspersky received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
For the Consumer Main Test Series, Kaspersky was given the coveted “Product of the Year” award, for the highest overall scores throughout all the tests. It reached Advanced+ status in every individual test, and won a further 5 awards for individual test categories. These were: Gold Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Advanced Threat Protection Test; a Silver Award for the Lowest False Positives Test; Bronze Awards for the Malware Protection Test and Performance Test. Finally, it received the Approved Security Product Award for the test series.
Kaspersky went on to receive a further four awards for different products and platforms: Approved Parental-Control Product Award; Approved Anti-Phishing Product Award; Approved Mobile Security Product Award; Approved Mac Security Product Award.
These awards show that Kaspersky’s enterprise and consumer products reached an exceptionally high level in 2020.
