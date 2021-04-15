AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Kaspersky

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Kaspersky Logo

Kaspersky Logo

Kaspersky Product of the year Trophy 2020

Kaspersky Product of the year Trophy 2020

Kaspersky Certified Advanced Threat Protection Trophy 2020

Kaspersky Certified Advanced Threat Protection Trophy 2020

Kaspersky Approved Enterprise Business Security Trophy 2020

Kaspersky Approved Enterprise Business Security Trophy 2020

The products excelled in all of AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of consumer and enterprise security software, resulting in no less than 21 awards.

INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The products excelled in all of AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of consumer and enterprise security software, resulting in no less than 21 awards. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives, as well as a number of different platforms.

AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.

AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.

Kaspersky’s business and consumer products had outstanding results in AV-Comparative’s tests of 2020. Kaspersky received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.

For the Consumer Main Test Series, Kaspersky was given the coveted “Product of the Year” award, for the highest overall scores throughout all the tests. It reached Advanced+ status in every individual test, and won a further 5 awards for individual test categories. These were: Gold Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Advanced Threat Protection Test; a Silver Award for the Lowest False Positives Test; Bronze Awards for the Malware Protection Test and Performance Test. Finally, it received the Approved Security Product Award for the test series.

Kaspersky went on to receive a further four awards for different products and platforms: Approved Parental-Control Product Award; Approved Anti-Phishing Product Award; Approved Mobile Security Product Award; Approved Mac Security Product Award.

These awards show that Kaspersky’s enterprise and consumer products reached an exceptionally high level in 2020.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Kaspersky

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for FireEye
AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Sophos
AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for SparkCognition
View All Stories From This Author