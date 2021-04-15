AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for K7
K7 had a successful year with both its consumer and enterprise software in AV-Comparatives’ 2021 tests.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K7 had a successful year with both its consumer and enterprise software in AV-Comparatives’ 2021 tests. These covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing.
K7 was successful in both enterprise and consumer tests by AV-Comparatives in in 2021. Its enterprise software received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series.
More awards went to K7 for its consumer software. This took an Approved Security Product Award, along with the highest Advanced+ rating for both Performance Tests. It also received Advanced Awards for both Real-World Protection Tests, along with one Advanced and one Standard award for the Malware Protection Test.
K7’s minimal impact on system performance resulted in it receiving the Gold Award for the Performance Test.
These awards demonstrate K7’s all-round effectiveness, and exceptionally low impact on system performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn