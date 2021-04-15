AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for G Data
G Data achieved very creditable results in AV-Comparatives’ consumer and enterprise tests, and received a number of awards for these.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Data achieved very creditable results in AV-Comparatives’ consumer and enterprise tests, and received a number of awards for these. The tests covered a variety of protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
G Data participated in both the Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series. It earned an Approved Business Security Product Award for both runs of the Enterprise Test Series, and an Approved Security Product Award for the complete Consumer Test Series.
In the consumer tests, G Data won the Gold Award for the Malware Protection Test, having reached the highest Advanced+ level in both the March and September tests. For the Real-World Protection Tests, G Data got one Advanced+ and one Advanced Award, along with one Advanced+ and one Standard Award for the Performance Tests.
Finally, G Data received an Approved Mobile Security Product Award for its Android software.
