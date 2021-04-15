AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for F-Secure
F-Secure had a successful year in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2020.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F-Secure had a successful year in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main Test Series of 2020. It received a number of awards for the tests, which covered a variety of protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
Additional awards for consumer products indicate which programs have achieved best-in-class status. This means that users can easily find products that not only meet but also exceed industry standards.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
F-Secure achieved creditable results in the Consumer Main Test Series run by AV-Comparatives. In addition to the Approved Security Product Award, it received the highest Advanced+ rating in three of the tests, along with three Advanced Awards and one Standard Award.
