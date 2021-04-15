AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for ESET
ESET products achieved outstanding results in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of consumer and enterprise security software.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET products achieved outstanding results in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of consumer and enterprise security software. They received numerous awards for tests covering different protection scenarios, system performance, false positives, and endpoint prevention and response capabilities.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
Additional awards for consumer products indicate which programs have achieved best-in-class status. This means that users can easily find products that not only meet but also exceed industry standards.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
ESET enterprise and consumer products performed exceptionally well in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests. ESET received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
In the Endpoint Prevention and Response Test, ESET was placed at the top of the highest category, Strategic Leaders, with the lowest total cost of ownership in the test.
In the consumer tests, ESET had outstanding results across the board. It took the highest Advanced+ award in all seven tests of the Consumer Main Test Series. This earned it an Outstanding Product Award, as well as an Approved Security Product Award.
ESET also excelled in individual tests, earning a Gold Award for the Lowest False Positives Test, and Silver Awards for both the Advanced Threat Protection Test and Malware Protection Test.
These awards show the level of all-round excellence achieved by ESET enterprise and consumer products in 2020.
