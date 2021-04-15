Explore careers in conservation with MDC during virtual job fair April 20

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is always looking for talented people from a wide variety of disciplines to join a team of professionals who serve Missouri’s citizens and its fish, forests, and wildlife.

MDC will hold an MDC Virtual Career Fair Tuesday, April 20 from 6–7:30 p.m. The online event is free to attend and open to all ages. It’s an opportunity to get insider information on what it takes to work in the world of conservation. Several MDC staff members will be on hand to share what their jobs entail, and the kinds of education candidates should pursue. They will also answer questions from participants.

This event is for anyone who’s ever envisioned working outdoors, with the public, as a game warden, managing trees, conserving habitats, researching fish or other wildlife. For those who have, MDC could be the right place. Presenters at the fair will include fisheries biologists, wildlife biologists, conservation agents, and a naturalist.

MDC seeks professionals who have strong work ethics and are passionate about the outdoors. Many MDC employees consider their work not just a job, but a calling to help shape the future of Missouri’s natural resources.

The MDC Virtual Career Fair is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZzW. This is an online event through WebEx. Participants will receive an invitation with the link via email approximately 24 hours prior to the event. Please check junk mail/spam folders if you do not receive the invitation.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.