Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for April 13
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discussing Senate Bill 36, legislation that seeks to establish the Capitol Complex Tax Credit Act; Senate Bill 5, a measure that would modify provisions relating to certain infrastructure improvement districts; and the sesquicentennial of the University of Central Missouri.
Hoskins-Podcast040821 (2:28)
- Senator Hoskins says Senate Bill 36 is legislation that seeks to establish the Capitol Complex Tax Credit Act. This measure includes a filmmaker tax credit. Hoskins-1-040821 (:25)
- Senator Hoskins adds Senate Bill 5 is a measure that would modify provisions relating to certain infrastructure improvement districts. Hoskins-2-040821 (:26)
- Senator Hoskins also says this year marks the University of Central Missouri's 150th anniversary. Hoskins-3-040821 (:27)