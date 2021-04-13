Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for April 13

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discussing Senate Bill 36, legislation that seeks to establish the Capitol Complex Tax Credit Act; Senate Bill 5, a measure that would modify provisions relating to certain infrastructure improvement districts; and the sesquicentennial of the University of Central Missouri.

 

Hoskins-Podcast040821  (2:28)  Q: here this week.

  1. Senator Hoskins says Senate Bill 36 is legislation that seeks to establish the Capitol Complex Tax Credit Act. This measure includes a filmmaker tax credit. Hoskins-1-040821  (:25)  Q: on this session.
  2. Senator Hoskins adds Senate Bill 5 is a measure that would modify provisions relating to certain infrastructure improvement districts. Hoskins-2-040821  (:26)  Q: in the future.
  3. Senator Hoskins also says this year marks the University of Central Missouri’s 150th anniversary. Hoskins-3-040821  (:27)  Q: here this week.

