Senator Steven Roberts Promoted to Captain in U.S Air Force

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, has been promoted to the rank of captain in the U.S Air Force.

“It is an honor to receive this promotion,” Sen. Roberts said. “I view my military service as a natural extension of my desire to help our country and state. My military experience has helped me grow as a leader, a person and public servant, and I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve.”

Senator Roberts joined the Missouri Air National Guard in January 2018. He then went on to complete his Air Force Total Force Officer Training, a rigorous nine-and-a-half-week program testing his leadership and teamwork skills under difficult conditions, at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. After successfully completing this officer leadership training, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant.

