AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Cisco

Cisco AMP for Endpoints includes investigative features to help admins understand advanced threats. These include a detailed timeline of the stages of an attack, along with automated threat-response capabilities. Reviewers noted that the well-designed interface allows easy access to a wide range of functionality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
Additional awards for consumer products indicate which programs have achieved best-in-class status. This means that users can easily find products that not only meet but also exceed industry standards.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Cisco participated very successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise Main Test Series of 2020. This includes a number of rigorous tests, covering different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance.
Cisco Advanced Malware Protection for Endpoints was able to master all of these, and received an Approved Business Security Product Award for both runs of the series. This is an industry-recognised certification that guarantees an effective and reliable product with a proven track record.
Cisco also achieved success in the Endpoint Prevention and Response Test, which checks a product’s ability to detect, analyse and prevent advanced persistent threats. Cisco AMP was certified in the highest category, Strategic Leaders.
