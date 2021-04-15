AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Bitdefender
AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of security software for consumers and enterprises brought a wide range of awards for Bitdefender products.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of security software for consumers and enterprises brought a wide range of awards for Bitdefender products, which excelled in every case. These covered a variety of protection scenarios, system performance, false positives and endpoint prevention & response capabilities, as well as a number of different platforms.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Bitdefender achieved outstanding success in AV-Comparatives’ tests of consumer and enterprise software. In the Enterprise Tests, it received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
Bitdefender was also certified in the CyberRisk Visionary category of the EPR test.
In the consumer tests, Bitdefender achieved excellent results every time. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in all seven tests of the Consumer Main Test Series.
This won it an Outstanding Product Award, as well as an Approved Security Product Award. It was also decorated for its results in individual tests: Silver Awards for the Malware Protection Test and Advanced Threat Protection Test, and a Bronze Award for the Lowest False Positives Test. Finally, it achieved Approved Product certifications for its mobile security, Mac security and anti-phishing products.
These awards demonstrate the outstanding level reached by Bitdefender enterprise and consumer products in 2020.
