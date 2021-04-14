Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,061 in the last 365 days.

Suez Canal: Egypt impounds Ever Given ship over $900 million compensation invoice

An Egyptian court ordered the vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, to pay $900 million in compensation as a result of losses inflicted when the Panamanian-flagged Ever Given prevented marine traffic from transiting through the vital global trade waterway, the state-run Al Ahram news outlet said on Tuesday.

The hefty bill also includes maintenance fees and the costs of the rescue operation, Al Ahram reported.

An international salvage operation worked around the clock to dislodge the ship from the banks of the canal, intensifying in both urgency and global attention with each passing day, as ships from around the world, carrying vital fuel and cargo, were prevented from entering the canal.

The Ever Given was successfully re-floated on March 29 and moved to the nearby Great Bitter Lake to be inspected for seaworthiness and to allow repairs to be carried out. A crew of 25 Indian nationals remain on board the vessel.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha said insurance companies and lawyers were…

The post Suez Canal: Egypt impounds Ever Given ship over $900 million compensation invoice appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Suez Canal: Egypt impounds Ever Given ship over $900 million compensation invoice

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.