Update No. 9: SUSPECT IN CUSTODY - Middlesex Barracks / Assault, violation of probation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A301351

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6:08 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Folsom Hill Road, Marshfield, VT

ACCUSED: Harley Breer

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATIONS: First-degree aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest

ACCUSED NO. 2: Earle Rogers

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATIONS: Accessory after the fact; false information to law enforcement

VICTIM: Withheld at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is releasing additional information about the apprehension Wednesday afternoon of Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield following a manhunt that began Friday evening.

Throughout the day Wednesday, numerous troopers were searching for Breer in and around Folsom Hill Road and nearby streets in Marshfield. At about 3:15 p.m., Breer emerged from the woods near the home of his uncle Earle Rogers on Vermont Route 232 and approached a uniformed trooper. Breer had his hands in the air and announced he wanted to surrender peacefully. The trooper placed Breer in handcuffs without incident and then called for an ambulance crew to examine Breer, who complained of dehydration. Breer received water, was checked and cleared by EMS, and then was transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing on the outstanding arrest warrant on charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Breer was jailed for lack of $100,000 bail Wednesday night at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town. Breer is due to be arraigned virtually at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. Members of the media should contact the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the proceeding in advance.

The Vermont State Police would like to thank members of the public who provided information during the search for Breer, and all the residents of central Vermont who were patient and alert while the state police operated in the area. VSP also thanks its first-responder and law-enforcement partners, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which supplied an aircraft to aid in the search effort Wednesday, and the East Montpelier Fire Department for allowing use of its station as a command post.

Investigators continue their work on this case, and further updates will be provided in the event of any additional developments.

***Update No. 8, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021***

The Vermont State Police will hold a media availability at 5:30 p.m. today at the East Montpelier Fire Department, 54 Village Acres, to discuss developments in this case.

***Update No. 7, 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021***

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Harley Breer surrendered peacefully to a uniformed Vermont State Police trooper in Marshfield. He was taken into custody without incident.

No further information is currently available. An update will be provided as soon as possible.

The Vermont State Police thanks the public and law enforcement partners who assisted during this investigation.

***Update No. 6, 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021***

During continued investigation and search efforts for Harley Breer on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, members of the Vermont State Police arrested an uncle of Breer’s on suspicion of helping the fugitive evade capture.

Earle Rogers, 62, of Marshfield is facing charges of accessory after the fact, and false information to law enforcement. The state police learned through investigation that Rogers allowed Breer to spend several nights at his home while on the run, and unsuccessfully attempted to provide money to his nephew.

Rogers was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on Vermont Route 232 in Marshfield and taken to the Vermont State Police barracks in Middlesex for processing. He was ordered by the court to be jailed for lack of $2,500 bail and is due to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

Meanwhile, the state police search for Breer remains active and ongoing. Members of the public should continue using caution and reporting any potential leads to the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191, or anonymously online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will continue updating the public when new information becomes available as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 5, 6:25 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021***

Search efforts for Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield continued throughout the day Sunday, with members of the Vermont State Police checking numerous locations and conducting interviews. Breer was not located and remains at large. State police will continue the investigation throughout the night.

The public is asked to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.

The Vermont State Police will continue updating the community while the investigation is ongoing.

***Update No. 4, 9:55 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021***

As of 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Harley Breer remains at large. The police effort to locate him will remain ongoing and active overnight.

The Vermont State Police continues to advise members of the public to use caution and call law enforcement immediately if they see Breer or have any information that might assist the investigation.

No further information is available. State police will continue providing updates throughout the search.

***Update No. 3, 2:55 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021***

The search is continuing Saturday for Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield in connection with the assault of a neighbor on Folsom Hill Road that occurred on Friday evening. Multiple assets from the Field Force and Criminal divisions of the state police are involved in this extensive effort.

Breer was last seen at about 6 p.m. Friday near his residence on Folsom Hill Road. Police also received a report that he was a passenger in a vehicle on U.S. 2 in Marshfield village that was traveling toward Barre at about 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Breer has a lengthy and violent criminal history, including convictions for kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault. He was on furlough and under the supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections and is believed to have removed his ankle monitor before fleeing on Friday night. His whereabouts remain unknown.

There is an active warrant for Breer’s arrest on $100,000 bail on charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Members of the public should consider Breer to be dangerous and not approach him if seen. Instead, immediately call 911. Anyone with other tips or information that might assist the search is asked to call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191, or leave an anonymous tip via the Vermont State Police website by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Update No. 2, 9:35 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021***

Saturday morning, the Vermont State Police were notified that Theron Prescott III had returned home with his vehicle. Troopers spoke with Prescott and verified that he was safe and unharmed. The extent to which his disappearance related to the situation involving Harley Breer remains under investigation.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Breer remains at large. The police investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information continues to be asked to call police or provide an anonymous tip online.

No further details are available, and updates will continue to be provided as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 1, 3:10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021***

State troopers searching for assault suspect Harley Breer are investigating a missing person case that might be related.

Police have learned that Theron Prescott III, 37, who lives on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield near Breer’s residence, told a friend who lives on the road that he planned to walk the short distance to her house around 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021. He never arrived, and after several short phone conversations between the two, Prescott stopped responding to calls and messages. His whereabouts and the reason for his disappearance are currently unknown.

Prescott owns a blue 2016 Ford Focus that matches the description of a vehicle in which Breer might have been seen in the passenger seat at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in Marshfield village, headed toward Barre on U.S. Route 2. Prescott’s vehicle has Vermont registration HAM 437.

Prescott is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt, gray and black shorts, and either black sneakers or green Crocs.

Anyone who sees Prescott, Breer or the vehicle in question should immediately call police.

Meanwhile, the court has issued a warrant for Breer’s arrest on charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bail amount set at $100,000.

The Vermont State Police Field Force and Criminal divisions are actively investigating the case and urge anyone with information to call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online.

No further information is currently available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 10:45 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an assault that occurred Friday evening, April 9, 2021, in Marshfield, and troopers are searching for the suspect.

The alleged perpetrator is identified as Harley Breer, 51, who lives on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield near the location of the assault. Breer was on probation at the time of the incident for underlying charges of kidnapping and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Breer is believed to have removed his ankle monitor and fled the area following the assault, in which a neighbor was struck and injured. State police are withholding the name of the victim at this time due to safety concerns.

Breer’s current whereabouts are unknown, although he does have ties to the Marshfield and Plainfield areas. He is a white man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 170-180 pounds, with close-cropped blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans with a studded belt, and a baseball cap.

Breer is potentially dangerous. If members of the public see Breer, they should not approach him and instead immediately call 911; the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191; or their nearest police department. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

