US 290/SH 36 Interchange Project

WASHINGTON COUNTY – The US 290/SH 36 interchange is one of the busiest roadways in Washington County, serving as an important local, regional, and statewide roadway connection. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is developing an interchange improvement project to improve safety, reduce congestion, and improve regional mobility along the US 290 corridor; this project will provide continuous traffic flow on US 290, maintain two lanes in each direction, and maintain access to local roads. From Nov. 19, 2020 to Dec. 4, 2020, TxDOT Bryan District held a Virtual Public Meeting to present interchange concepts A through E, and obtain public input.

Based on TxDOT’s technical evaluation, local stakeholder and public input, TxDOT has determined that Revised Concept B – Central Direct Connect is the preferred interchange concept that will guide further development. Updates to Revised Concept B after detailed engineering design and analysis will be presented in subsequent public meetings.

Additional project information can be found at TxDOT.gov, type "US 290/SH 36" in the keyword search box.