AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Avira
Avira had a successful year in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 consumer-product tests, and was given a number of awards.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avira had a successful year in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 consumer-product tests, and was given a number of awards. These covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives, as well as a number of platforms.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Avira received an Approved Product Award for its results in the Consumer Main Test Series. It achieved the highest Advanced+ award level in three of the tests, and Advanced in the other three. It also received Approved Product Awards for the Mac Security Test, Mobile Security Test, and Anti-Phishing Test.
