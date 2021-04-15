AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for AVG
AVG products performed very creditably in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of consumer security programs, resulting in numerous awards.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVG products performed very creditably in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 tests of consumer security programs, resulting in numerous awards. These covered a variety of protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives, as well as a number of different platforms.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
Additional awards for consumer products indicate which programs have achieved best-in-class status. This means that users can easily find products that not only meet but also exceed industry standards.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AVG had a very successful year in AV-Comparatives’ consumer tests of 2020. For the Consumer Main Test Series, it was given a Top-Rated Product Award and Approved Product Award. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in four of the tests, and Advanced in the remaining three.
It also took a Silver Award for the Real-World Protection Test, and a Bronze Award for the Advanced Threat Protection Test. Additionally, AVG received an Approved Mac Security Product Award, an Approved Mobile Security Product Award, and an Approved Anti-Phishing Product Award.
These awards show the excellent level reached by AVG consumer products in 2020.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn