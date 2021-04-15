AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Avast
Avast products enjoyed a very successful year in AV-Comparatives’ tests of consumer and enterprise security products, and were rewarded with numerous awards.INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avast products enjoyed a very successful year in AV-Comparatives’ tests of consumer and enterprise security products, and were rewarded with numerous awards. These covered a variety of protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives, as well as a number of different platforms.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Avast achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ tests of consumer and enterprise software. In the Enterprise Tests, it received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
For the Consumer Main Test Series, Avast was given a Top-Rated Product Award and Approved Product Award. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in four of the tests, and Advanced in the remaining three. It also took a Silver Award for the Real-World Protection Test, and a Bronze Award for the Advanced Threat Protection Test. Additionally, Avast received an Approved Mac Security Product Award, an Approved Mobile Security Product Award, and an Approved Anti-Phishing Product Award.
These awards show the excellent level reached by Avast enterprise and consumer products in 2020.
