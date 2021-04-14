TCEQ approves fines totaling $318,695

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $275,308 against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one multimedia, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharge, and four public water system.

In addition, on April 13 the executive director approved penalties totaling $43,387 against 18 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 28, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.