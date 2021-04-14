Advice and Consent April 2021
The Utah Senate is responsible for reviewing and approving nominations for vacant public positions such as judges, council members, board members, commissioners, etc., made by the governor. On April 14, the Senate adjourned for advice and consent and confirmed the following appointments made by Governor Spencer Cox.
Department of Technology Services
Public Service Commission
Department of Human Resource Management
Board of Pardons and Parole
Blake Hill is appointed to replace Clark Harms as a Full-time Member of the Board of Pardons and Parole, a term that expires February 28, 2025. See Utah Code § 77-27-2 UCA.
Melissa Stirba is appointed to replace Denise Porter as a Full-time Member of the Board of Pardons and Parole, a term that expires February 28, 2025. See Utah Code § 77-27-2 UCA.
Utah State Board of Education
Stacey Hutchings is appointed to replace Brittney Cummins as the District 6 Representative on the Utah State Board of Education, a term to expire Dec. 31, 2022 See Utah Code § 20A-14-103 and § 20A-1-504a.
State Charter School Board
Davis Technical College Board of Trustees
Chris DeHerrera is appointed to replace Stuart Eyring as a member of the Davis Technical College Board of Trustees, the remaining portion of the to expire October 31, 2024. See Utah Code § 53B-2a-108 UCA.
Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission
Air Quality Board
Michelle D. Bujdoso is reappointed as a member of the Air Quality Board as a representative from the fuel industry, a term to expire April 30, 2025. See Utah Code § 19-2-103 UCA.
Randy S. Martin is reappointed as a member of the Air Quality Board with no industry connection, a term to expire April 30, 2025. See Utah Code § 19-2-103 UCA.
Kevin R. Cromar is reappointed as a as a member of the Air Quality Board representative from public health, a term to expire April 30,2025. See Utah Code § 19-2-103 UCA.
Cassady D. Kristensen is reappointed as a member of the Air Quality Board as a representative from the mining industry, a term to expire April 30, 2025. See Utah Code § 19-2-103 UCA.
William C. Stringer is reappointed as a member of the Air Quality Board a representative of government (non-federal) a term to expire on April 30, 2025 See Utah Code § 19-2-103 UCA.
Board of Aging and Adult Services
Anna Dresel is appointed to replace Kelly W. Van Noy term to expire April 1, 2025. See Utah Code § 62A-1-107 UCA.
Jeremy Cunningham is appointed to replace Dr. Richard Jolley, term to expire April 1, 2025. See Utah Code § 62A-1-107 UCA.
Diena Simmons is reappointed term to expire April 1, 2024. Code § 62A-1-107 UCA.
Utah State Developmental Center Board
Jennifer May is appointed to replace Don Gordon as a member of the Utah State Developmental Center Board as parents of an individual who receive services at the developmental center, a term to expire June 30, 2024. See Utah Code § 62A-5-202.5.
Utah Digital Health Services Commission
Chris Klomp is appointed to replace Henry Gardner as a member of the Utah Digital Health Services Commission as the Telehealth digital health service consumer advocate, a term to expire April 30, 2025. See Utah Code § 26-9f-103 UCA.
Seraphine Kapsandoy is appointed to replace Anika Gardenhire as a member of the Utah Digital Health Services Commission, as the nursing representative, a term to expire April 30, 2025. See Utah Code § 26-9f-103 UCA.
Brian Chin is appointed to replace Matt Hoffman as a member of the Utah Digital Health Services Commission, as the information technology professional involved in telehealth, a term to expire February 17, 2025. See Utah Code § 26-9f-103 UCA.
Utah Athletic Foundation Board of Directors
Chris Waddell is appointed a member of the Utah Athletic Foundation, as the athlete representative, a term to expire January 30, 2023. See SJR 1 Passed February 3, 2007, and Bylaws of Utah Athletic Foundation.
Jim Olson is appointed to replace John Larson a member of the Utah Athletic Foundation, as the At Large Member a term to expire January 30, 2023. Bylaws of Utah Athletic Foundation.
Courtland Nelson is reappointed as a member of the Utah Athletic Foundation, Wasatch Co. representative, a term to expire January 30, 2023. Bylaws of Utah Athletic Foundation.
Becky Kearns is reappointed as a member of the Utah Athletic Foundation, a term to expire January 30, 2023. Bylaws of Utah Athletic Foundation.