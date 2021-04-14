Advice and Consent April 2021

The Utah Senate is responsible for reviewing and approving nominations for vacant public positions such as judges, council members, board members, commissioners, etc., made by the governor. On April 14, the Senate adjourned for advice and consent and confirmed the following appointments made by Governor Spencer Cox.

Department of Technology Services

Public Service Commission

Department of Human Resource Management

Board of Pardons and Parole

Melissa Stirba is appointed to replace Denise Porter as a Full-time Member of the Board of Pardons and Parole, a term that expires February 28, 2025. See Utah Code § 77-27-2 UCA.

Blake Hill is appointed to replace Clark Harms as a Full-time Member of the Board of Pardons and Parole, a term that expires February 28, 2025. See Utah Code § 77-27-2 UCA.

Utah State Board of Education

Stacey Hutchings is appointed to replace Brittney Cummins as the District 6 Representative on the Utah State Board of Education, a term to expire Dec. 31, 2022 See Utah Code § 20A-14-103 and § 20A-1-504a.

State Charter School Board

Davis Technical College Board of Trustees

Chris DeHerrera is appointed to replace Stuart Eyring as a member of the Davis Technical College Board of Trustees, the remaining portion of the to expire October 31, 2024. See Utah Code § 53B-2a-108 UCA.

Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission

Air Quality Board

Michelle D. Bujdoso is reappointed as a member of the Air Quality Board as a representative from the fuel industry, a term to expire April 30, 2025. See Utah Code § 19-2-103 UCA.

Randy S. Martin is reappointed as a member of the Air Quality Board with no industry connection, a term to expire April 30, 2025. See Utah Code § 19-2-103 UCA.

Kevin R. Cromar is reappointed as a as a member of the Air Quality Board representative from public health, a term to expire April 30,2025. See Utah Code § 19-2-103 UCA.

Cassady D. Kristensen is reappointed as a member of the Air Quality Board as a representative from the mining industry, a term to expire April 30, 2025. See Utah Code § 19-2-103 UCA.