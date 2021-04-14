A look at what we’ve done in our first 100 days – and what’s next

April 14, 2021

It’s been 100 days since our inauguration ceremony, and Team Utah has been working tirelessly to reach crucial milestones in our #OneUtah Roadmap.

We want to keep you in the loop, so here’s a 100-day update on each of our six key priorities and a look at what you can expect.

Economic Advancement

What we’ve done:

We repealed social security tax for low-income earners with HB86.

We rebuilt our rainy-day funds to $1B.

What’s next:

A plan to close vehicle charging gaps on our interstates will be done by June 30.

Education Innovation and Investment

What we’ve done:

We invested $7 million in optional extended-day kindergarten and $14 million in optional early-learning, which will increase accessibility for underserved students.

We put $22.5 million in the Teacher and Student Success Account.

What’s next:

We’re focusing on reducing burdensome regulations on teachers and classrooms.

Rural Matters

What we’ve done:

What’s next:

We identified 50 jobs that will move to rural Utah, and we anticipate expanding options for rural communities through remote work.

Health Security

What we’ve done:

What’s next:

While the finish line is in sight thanks to our community effort, we will proceed carefully to ensure a safe end to this pandemic.

Equality & Opportunity

What we’ve done:

What’s next:

We want to attract Utahns to our leadership boards and commissions that are more reflective of the state’s diverse population.

State Government Efficiency

What we’ve done:

We reorganized many of our state agencies — including the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, which will increase the impact of taxpayer dollars.

We completed a survey of state employees, which will inform our efforts to invest in Team Utah moving forward.

What’s next:

We will continue measuring the impact of our agencies’ work and will work to further streamline government services for customers and employees.

All of these accomplishments could not have happened without dedicated state employees, the state Legislature and hundreds of engaged Utahns who offered their time and best thinking to guide us. We want to thank you for your involvement in staying informed and up-to-date with this state and our administration. As we look to the future, we hope you continue to reach out to the Governor’s Office using this link and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for the latest news and updates.

You can sign up for our weekly #OneUtah newsletter here.

