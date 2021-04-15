TIM THE TATMAN ON PLAYING VIDEO GAMES FOR A LIVING
Exclusive interview with Tim Betar, aka Tim The Tatman on LEOedit.comLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the most popular gaming personalities in the world, streamer Tim “TheTatman” Betar has amassed 6.4 million followers on Twitch since starting out less than a decade ago. On LEO, Tim talks about finally getting that Fall Guys crown, how becoming a dad changed him, favorite games growing up, what made him quit his day job, and where he might be heading next.
“That’s probably the reason why a lot of people watch me—because they can relate with me. Maybe you’re the worst one in the squad, so it’s like, ‘Oh I’m going to watch Tim because he’s the worst one in the squad.’ ”
“Obviously the pandemic affected a lot of people in a really negative way, but gaming was one thing that was booming… I was going for my first Fall Guys win, and this whole crazy weird thing that happened, where I couldn’t get a win at this game. It was created for like, a 5-year-old, and I was just really struggling with it. And, finally, I got my win; I got one. And there were about 350,000 people watching me—and I was like, ‘I’ll never see a number like that again’. It was this crazy turn of events where everyone had eyes on, and everyone’s paying attention. That was last year during COVID. It has been a wild thing to see, for sure.”
