Auscrete (Stock Sym: ASCK) Manufactures & Uses Proprietary GREEN Energy Efficient Materials to Build Affordable Housing

Auscrete Corporation (Stock Symbol: ASCK) Manufactures and Uses Proprietary GREEN Energy Efficient Materials to Build Affordable Housing

AUSCRETE CORP (OTCMKTS:ASCK)

Our proprietary technology for constructing green energy efficient homes gives us the ability to build an affordable home at approximately 2/3 the price of a wooden house at $100 - $110 a square foot” — John Sprovieri, President and CEO of ASCK Auscrete Corporation

GOLDENDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auscrete Corporation ( Stock Symbol: ASCK Manufactures and Uses Proprietary GREEN Energy Efficient Materials to Build Affordable Housing with High Resistance to All Adverse Conditions Developer of Proprietary Construction Material with Multiple Advantages. Builder of Affordable Turnkey Houses Highly Resistant to Weather Conditions, Fire, Earthquake and Infestation. Building Material Provides Great Thermal Insulation and Sound Proofing. Housing Life Measured Not in Years But in Centuries Auscrete Corporation (ASCK) , is a materials manufacturer and construction contractor of "GREEN" energy efficient site built housing and commercial structures built from Auscrete developed semi-lightweight hybrid concrete/insulation wall and roof panels. Structures built of this medium are very low maintenance and, being concrete, they still have considerable mass and are highly resistant to hurricane forces and earth tremors. They will not catch fire and burn and don't support insect infestations and mold. The insulation value, which is very high and totally encapsulated, is not subject to settling as happens in wood structured homes. ASCK is currently constructing a manufacturing plant in Goldendale, WA so that it can produce the equivalent of 300+ houses per year, depending on size.ASCK turnkey houses cost around $95-$100 per square foot, ready to move in. That is highly competitive in today’s market and is brought about by the ASCK ability to manufacture large specialized concrete panels in mass production format. These houses are site built to produce an attractive, stylish and functional home that will stay where it is put through all kinds of adverse weather and age conditions. Development of Green Technology to Address the Enormous Need for Affordable, Efficient HousingOn April 14thASCK announced the company has developed a green technology regarding construction of affordable, efficient and enduring modern housing, an ongoing problem in the world’s largest consumer marketplace since the 1980’s.The ASCK proprietary technology for constructing green energy efficient homes provides the ability to build an affordable home at approximately two thirds the price of a wooden house at $100 - $110 a square foot. The product commenced development in the mid 1980’s and was re-developed in the US during 2006 to 2010 by ASCK to meet and generously exceed International Building Codes.Additionally, the added benefits of using ASCK building tech include, not only great thermal efficiency and sound proofing, but it will not burn, it is impervious to insect infestation, rot and mold, it has exceptionally low maintenance needs and the strength of concrete to defy adverse environmental conditions. The projected lifespan of ASCK structures is measurable, not just in years, but in centuries. The next step for ASCK is an update on the company’s manufacturing plant for its new technology which is anticipated to be forthcoming very soon.For more information on Auscrete Corporation (ASCK) visit: http://www.auscretehomes.com DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. 