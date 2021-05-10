Saint Louis University: Webinar series for consumer product safety professionals to focus on new technologies

Chaifetz School of Business serves product safety professionals

Hon. Peter Feldman, of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, will be the keynote speaker for webinar kick-off

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, U.S.A., May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new four-part webinar series, Consumer Product Safety & New Technologies, offering consumer product safety professionals education and training surrounding new technologies in the consumer safety space, will be offered online starting June 8th, officials with the Emerson Leadership Institute (ELI) at Saint Louis University announced.

The opening segment will feature Hon. Peter Feldman, Commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, giving a keynote address. This segment will be followed by three online segments, each of which will examine different aspects of technology and consumer product safety. The three other installments will be offered online on June 15, 22, and 25. (Note: A listing of all presenters appears at the end of this news release). All segments will take place at 12:00PM Eastern Standard Time (US).

Registration now open. The program is being offered to attendees at no cost as a result of a grant from Amazon.

Experts in such fields as machine learning, artificial intelligence, connected devices, the Internet of Things (IoT) and product development will examine how these technologies impact consumers and enable consumer product safety professionals to use tools and processes to help mitigate both consumer and workplace risks.

Among the product categories that will be examined during the series are “smart products,” which include things like smart ovens or stoves, where artificial intelligence can monitor internal temperatures of cooking food, and outdoor cameras that alert homeowners if someone attempts to steal a package from their front doorstep. Other product types covered in the segments include lithium-ion batteries, which have the potential to create fire hazards and in the most severe cases have led to serious injuries.

The Emerson Leadership Institute is part of the Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business at Saint Louis University, which has been offering award-winning programs to product safety personnel at consumer product manufacturers, retailers, and importers for the past 12 years.

“Our programs received a special commendation from the Chairperson of the CPSC in 2012. This type of recognition, along with attracting the support of leading companies such as Amazon, makes us proud of the work we’re doing at the Chaifetz School of Business,” said Beth-Anne Yakubu, the Executive Director of the Emerson Leadership Institute.

“Safety is important to us and we are proud to partner with Saint Louis University to raise the bar for product safety across the industry and help grow the next generation of industry professionals,” said Carletta Ooton, Amazon’s Vice President of Product Assurance, Risk & Security.

For inquiries contact the Emerson Leadership Institute at eli@slu.edu, or by phone: 314-977-3836

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Presenters for the New Technologies Webinar Series:

Following Commissioner Feldman’s opening remarks, experts appearing in the Product Safety & Technology series include (in order of appearance): Darrin Conlon, Senior Director, Principal Engineering - Consumer Segment at UL; Derek Snaidauf, Principal | AI, Cyber, and Cloud, Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP; Daniel Kingdon, Director, Product Trust and International Compliance, Amazon; Michael Del Negro, Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel, GE; Laura Palekor, Senior Corporate Counsel, Amazon Devices; Jacqueline Campbell, CPSC Hazard Identification and Reduction; Neville Matthew, General Manager, Consumer Product Safety Branch, with Cindy Meadley, Assistant Director| Industry Compliance and Engagement |Consumer Product Safety Branch, Australian Competition & Consumer Commission.

The moderator for the series is Lisa Trofe, Managing Director, Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association.