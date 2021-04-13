2021-04-13 16:40:55.187 $55,558 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Des Peres

2021-04-13 16:40:55.187

A Missouri Lottery “Bingo Plus” Scratchers ticket worth $55,558 was sold at 7-Eleven, 1193 Colonade Center, in Des Peres.

Muhammad Amjad and Samina Yasmeen, both of Ballwin, claimed the ticket’s top prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on April 6.

“Bingo Plus” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $7.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including three additional top prizes of $55,558 and two second prizes of $25,003.

Active Scratchers games can be entered via the Lottery’s app or online at MOLottery.com to earn rewards points that can be redeemed for prizes or drawing entries, as well as to receive automatic entry into any associated second-chance Scratchers promotions.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.