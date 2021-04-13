Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,036 in the last 365 days.

2021-04-13 16:40:55.187 $55,558 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Des Peres

2021-04-13 16:40:55.187

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery “Bingo Plus” Scratchers ticket worth $55,558 was sold at 7-Eleven, 1193 Colonade Center, in Des Peres.

Muhammad Amjad and Samina Yasmeen, both of Ballwin, claimed the ticket’s top prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on April 6.

“Bingo Plus” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $7.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including three additional top prizes of $55,558 and two second prizes of $25,003.

Active Scratchers games can be entered via the Lottery’s app or online at MOLottery.com to earn rewards points that can be redeemed for prizes or drawing entries, as well as to receive automatic entry into any associated second-chance Scratchers promotions.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

You just read:

2021-04-13 16:40:55.187 $55,558 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Des Peres

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.