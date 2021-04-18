Riverina Fresh reveal their digital transformation utilising Rayven’s AI and IoT technology

Riverina Fresh and Rayven have today revealed details of Riverina Fresh’s transformation initiative and how they’ve been using the Rayven platform to deliver it

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverina Fresh , the Australian dairy and milk producer, and Rayven , the real-time AI and IoT solution delivery platform, have today revealed details of Riverina Fresh’s transformation initiative and how they’ve been using the Rayven platform to deliver it.Summary:- Riverina Fresh have been undertaking a digital transformation project with the aim of uncovering efficiencies and improvements, which led them to exploring how they could utilise IoT technology to provide real-time metrics and optimisation abilities on the production floor.- Riverina Fresh selected Rayven as the AI and IoT platform of choice, working together to develop and deploy a solution that has enabled them to adopt a predictive and preventative maintenance regime on key machinery, increasing uptime, output, and utilisation.- Rob Collier, CEO of Riverina Fresh, outlined forthcoming developments utilising the Rayven AI and IoT platform to include the development of new real-time analytics capabilities.- Watch the full video Riverina Fresh was operating with some older equipment operated from the factory floor which lacked real-time oversight and optimisation. After a process of review, engineering management identified potential improvements to the production process that could be realised with increased visibility of real-time data and access to new metrics of efficiency.Rob Collier, CEO of Riverina Fresh said “we were introduced to Rayven by Bridge Hub, the Agrifood tech innovation hub. We collaborated with Rayven to help develop their product for some of our older equipment, bringing it into the 21st century. This was achieved for a relatively low cost and without the need to replace existing equipment. This is an example of modernising a manufacturing business without having to outlay significant capital expenditure.”Rayven IoT was selected as the cloud-based platform of choice based on its ability to integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, as well as the customisability of the real-time calculations and dashboards.The outcomes derived from implementation of the solution included increased run-time and throughput, with opportunities for additional gains as Riverina Fresh use the new metrics to track and improve changeover between products and reductions in line downtime.Rob Collier, outlined the business’ transformation initiative “Improving uptime, productivity and reducing waste is a key goal within agribusiness and food production. A lot of businesses are operating with old, outdated technology that needs modernising and we wanted to explore what IoT technology could do to help us with our digital transformation.”Paul Berkovic, CCO of Rayven, outlined the solution “Rayven is an industrial AI and IoT platform, designed to be hyper-flexible and quick-to-deploy so that businesses can take advantage of their real-time data by better monitoring, managing and optimising their assets and operations.“We collaborated with the team at Riverina Fresh to come up with a solution that would integrate seamlessly with their operations and existing machinery, retrofitting sensors and technologies without disrupting what they do. Our speed to deployment, simplicity of use and the platform’s ability to easily integrate with existing infrastructure and be customised to provide the metrics needed made us a great fit.”Paul Berkovic said of the IoT space, “Industrial IoT can be really complex and very expensive. At Rayven, we make it much easier and more affordable for businesses to get started, so that they can realise the potential within their organisation, minimise risk and deliver meaningful outcomes as quickly as possible.”Rob Collier said in closing, “At Riverina Fresh, we seek to take a collaborative approach to innovation and R&D that considers end-to-end benefits through our supply chain from farm to consumer, providing measurable benefits and commercial outcomes. We work closely with key partners, leading research institutions and experts in their fields; taking a holistic view to innovation and looking for improvements in systems and processes, applications of technology, as well as development of finished products."Discover the full story by watching this short video here: https://www.rayven.io/riverina-fresh-case-study